Grace and Frankie season 6 review: Hope, love, mania and toilets

Grace and Frankie season 6 starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is an excellent whirlwind of hope, mania, love and bogs.

The official Instagram of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie has been alluding to a really particular porcelain throne since December 2019 when the information dropped that the upcoming season would dazzle audiences with a zany, novel invention on Wednesday, Jan 15.

And dazzle it did.

At first of Grace and Frankie season 6, Grace strikes in along with her new husband and our favourite fats cat, Nick Skolka. The place is gorgeous, posh, extravagant, and in addition a loss of life entice. Each seat in the home settles you in so properly that you simply received’t be capable of get again up, particularly for those who’ve bought dangerous knees like Grace does.

One in every of these butt-sucking seats occurs to be the bathroom, and Grace is left alone feeling panicked and embarrassed till her finest good friend, Frankie, involves the rescue. This traumatizing incident leaves Grace feeling flushed and Frankie impressed.

And thus, the Rise Up is born.

Due to the invention’s origins, Grace resists serving to Frankie additional develop the product at first however ultimately concedes when Frankie reminds her of why they went into enterprise within the first place: “To help older women!”

The themes of this present aren’t solely heart-warming, however vital. The Rise Up is greater than only a rest room. It’s a logo for (actually) elevating each other up, supporting one another, and loving one another.

Throughout Grace and Frankie’s Instagram shine tales within the feedback of how the present impressed them to stand up. From going to the gymnasium to beginning an organization, girls are preventing to attain one thing nice collectively.

All in all, the sixth season of Grace and Frankie is as inspiring as it’s hilarious. It tells its viewers that it’s greater than okay to be distinctive, formidable, and unafraid so long as you retain calm and stand up.

Grace and Frankie season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. The Netflix unique sequence has additionally been renewed for season 7.