Grace and Frankie season 7: Release date and what happens next

Executed binge-watching Grace and Frankie season 6 whereas laughing and crying on the similar time? Now, put together for Grace and Frankie season 7. Spoilers for season 6 forward!

Grace and Frankie season 6 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. After binge-watching the brand new season on Netflix, followers are questioning when Grace and Frankie season 7 might be launched and what’s going to occur.

Beneath, we shared what we’re anticipating to occur within the new season and the discharge date for Grace and Frankie season 7.

Launch date

Final yr in September, Grace and Frankie was formally renewed for its seventh and ultimate season.

Whereas the discharge date for the finale is but to be introduced, our guess is that will probably be launched round mid-January subsequent yr, following the sample of the previous few seasons.

Grace and Frankie season 7 could have 16 episodes, making the present the longest-running authentic present on Netflix, beating Orange Is the New Black.

The ultimate season, then, will doubtless be break up into two components as a result of Netflix has by no means launched a 16-episode season. The primary half is predicted to be launched in January 2021, as talked about. The ultimate episode of the sequence will comply with later in 2021, though it may very well be 2022, if Netflix decides to attend that lengthy.

What Occurs Subsequent

Selecting up from the place season 5 left us, Grace and Frankie season 6 may very well be summed one in only one phrase: adjustments.

Frankie’s response to Grace getting married, Grace feeling uneasy in her marriage, Nick being possessive over his spouse, Sol’s deteriorating well being – our favourite characters could be seen attempting to deal with adjustments all through the season in their very own manner whereas nonetheless managing to maintain the viewers gripped.

In each season thus far, by some means, Grace and Frankie get by all the issues which come of their manner collectively and historical past repeats in season 6 as effectively. Grace and Frankie grow to be nearer and design a brand new product collectively, Nick is taken by the FBI for tax fraud, and we get a considerably pleased ending.

Seeing how issues resulted in season 6, the finale will deliver the present again to the place it began. Grace, Frankie, Sol and Robert will transfer again below one roof, hitting us with main nostalgia.

There’s no official affirmation in regards to the forged but, however an apparent guess says that every one our leads and favourite characters might be again to play their respective components for one final time.

Will there be a season eight?

For now, the journey of Grace and Frankie is about to finish subsequent yr with season 7, sadly. However, given the recognition of the present, who is aware of, Netflix simply may take the present for an additional journey!

Grace and Frankie season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch this area for extra updates!