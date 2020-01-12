Grade I Listed 13th century castle complete with its own moat and DUNGEON goes on the market 

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:36 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:03 EST, 12 January 2020

Commercial

A Grade I-listed citadel with its personal moat, dungeon, three transformed turrets and a chapel has gone available on the market.

Caverswall Citadel – with it is 20-acres of surrounding land in Staffordshire – was initially constructed on the location of an Anglo-Saxon Manor in 1275.

The property boasts a drawing room, a library, a eating room, eight suites, six additional bedrooms and a kitchen.

There are additionally three transformed turrets, a transformed gatehouse and video games and billiards rooms – all surrounded by a powerful moat.

After falling into disrepair by the tip of the 16th century, the medieval citadel was rebuilt by rich native service provider Matthew Cradock – the Mayor of Stafford – in 1615.

Cradock was elected MP for Stafford in 1621 and was reelected in 1624, 1625 and 1628.

He held the seat till 1629 when King Charles disbursed with parliament for eleven years.

Though experiencing a number of homeowners and makes use of Caverwall Citadel stays as Cradock created it.

The next years noticed a number of later editions together with the conversion of a variety of the turrets.

The property has lately undergone a full restoration and refurbishment programme with the present proprietor bringing the citadel as much as a excessive normal and enhancing operating prices.

Caverswall Citadel is available on the market with property agent Jackson-Stops and the worth will probably be offered on asking.

A Grade I-listed citadel with its personal moat, dungeon, three transformed turrets and a chapel has come available on the market. Pictured: One view of the beautiful citadel

Caverswall Citadel – with it is 20-acres of surrounding land in Staffordshire – was initially constructed on the location of an Anglo-Saxon Manor in 1275. Pictured: One of many rooms within the citadel, boasting many genuine options

The property has a drawing room, a library, a eating room, eight suites, six additional bedrooms and a kitchen. Pictured: Gates on the citadel grounds

There are additionally three transformed turrets, a transformed gatehouse and video games and billiards rooms – all surrounded by a powerful moat. Pictured: One of many citadel’s bedrooms

After falling into disrepair by the tip of the 16th century, the medieval citadel was rebuilt by rich native service provider Matthew Cradock – the Mayor of Stafford – in 1615

Because the citadel was rebuilt – though experiencing a number of homeowners and makes use of – it stays as Cradock created it. Pictured: One other one of many property’s many bedrooms

The next years noticed a number of later editions together with the conversion of a variety of the turrets. Pictured: One of many turrets transformed right into a bed room

The property has lately undergone a full restoration and refurbishment programme. Pictured: The bridge to the citadel

The present proprietor has introduced the citadel as much as a excessive normal. Pictured: The bedrooms all preserve an genuine really feel

Caverswall Citadel is being bought with property agent Jackson-Stops and the worth will probably be offered on asking. Pictured: One of many citadel’s dwelling areas

The property sits on 20-acres of surrounding land in Staffordshire, boasting lakes and luscious greenery. Pictured: A few of the land surrounding the citadel

Caverswall Citadel is nestled in beautiful greenery. It boasts ample house for company with its eight suites and 6 additional bedrooms

The citadel’s grounds provide non-public and secluded inexperienced areas. Pictured: One of many citadel’s turrets

The beautiful property additionally incorporates a chapel on web site. The partitions are completed with intricately-carved wooden

The citadel has ample dwelling house. This room – which incorporates a fire – has a number of home windows permitting for loads of pure gentle

The citadel’s eating room has beamed ceilings and a hearth. The partitions are adorned with crests