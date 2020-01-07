January 6, 2020 | eight:58pm

A vulgar graffiti artist in Arizona has shot to web fame thanks, partly, to a viral native tv report in regards to the tag.

The unnamed vandal has been scrawling the tag “Penis Man” on all types of surfaces in Tempe — together with deserted buildings, traffic-light poles, dumpsters and even coaches thrown within the trash, an area ABC affiliate reported.

The phase, by reporter Zach Crenshaw, featured a variety of photographs of the tag in Tempe, together with on a site visitors signal that warned drivers to “look for Penis Man.”

The clip has been shared broadly on-line and written about by nationwide retailers, together with New York Journal.

“Who could’ve guessed the ‘Penis Man’ graffiti story would go viral …” Crenshaw tweeted after the eye.

Police officers informed the station they’ve acquired some 300,000 complaints about graffiti in 2019. They’ve been working to wash the tags, throw ups and items hours after they’re alerted to them — together with the “Penis Man” scrawls.