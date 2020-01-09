January 9, 2020 | 11:09am

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accused two Republican senators of “empowering the enemy” for supporting a Democratic warfare powers decision that might restrict President Trump’s capability to make use of army pressure amid escalating assaults and tensions with Iran.

Responding to feedback from Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) by which they slammed a gathering with Trump administration officers on Iranian aggression, Graham provided some alternative phrases for his colleagues.

“They’re libertarians. I think they’re overreacting, quite frankly. Go debate all you want to. I’m going to debate you. Trust me, I’m going to let people know that at this moment in time to play this game with the war powers act…whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy,” the Senate Judiciary chairman instructed reporters Wednesday.

Following a Tuesday night briefing for senators on the unfolding scenario with Iran, Lee and Paul expressed their fury and exasperation on the assembly to reporters.

“This…was probably the worst briefing I’ve seen at least on a military issue in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate,” the Utah Republican lamented.

What I discovered so distressing about that briefing was that one of many messages we acquired from the briefers was, ‘Do not debate. Do not discuss the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran. And then if you do, you’ll be emboldening Iran,’” Lee stated, including that he now deliberate to help Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-Va.) warfare powers decision..

Paul jumped in with the same sentiment, saying, “They have justified the killing of an Iranian general as being something that Congress gave them permission to do in 2002. That is absurd, that’s an insult.”

Following Graham’s remarks, the Kentucky Republican went on CNN to slam his GOP colleague’s alternative of phrases.

“You know, I think it’s sad when people have this fake sort of drape of patriotism, and anybody who disagrees with them is not a patriot,” he stated, including, “I love my country as much as the next guy, but for him to insult and say that somehow we’re not as patriotic as he is…I think that’s a low gutter type of response.”