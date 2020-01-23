News

Graham DeLaet forced to skip Wednesday’s pro-am at Torrey Pines

January 23, 2020
Graham DeLaet was down on one knee in apparent ache on Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

The Canadian golfer, who’s getting back from an almost two yr layoff after a second again surgical procedure, was making ready for his pro-am tee time forward of Thursday’s opening spherical of the Farmers Insurance coverage Open when he dropped to 1 knee. He was grimacing as he walked to a close-by golf cart and left the driving vary.

DeLaet withdrew from the pro-am however as of Wednesday night he had not withdrawn from the match. He has performed 5 occasions this season on a significant medical exemption, making two cuts.

The Weyburn, Sask. native turned 38 on Wednesday.

