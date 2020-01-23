Graham DeLaet forced to skip Wednesday’s pro-am at Torrey Pines

Graham DeLaet was down on one knee in apparent ache on Wednesday at Torrey Pines.

The Canadian golfer, who’s getting back from an almost two yr layoff after a second again surgical procedure, was making ready for his pro-am tee time forward of Thursday’s opening spherical of the Farmers Insurance coverage Open when he dropped to 1 knee. He was grimacing as he walked to a close-by golf cart and left the driving vary.

DeLaet withdrew from the pro-am however as of Wednesday night he had not withdrawn from the match. He has performed 5 occasions this season on a significant medical exemption, making two cuts.

The Weyburn, Sask. native turned 38 on Wednesday.