January 23, 2020 | 2:16pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday stated Home Democrats are keen to destroy the presidency of their zeal to nail Donald Trump.

“What the House managers were proposing yesterday is basically to destroy the institution of the presidency as we know it. Make it naked when it comes to partisan impeachment. Not have a venue — to go to court and litigate privileges that have been exercised by prior presidents,” Graham instructed reporters earlier than Trump’s impeachment trial resumed within the Senate.

“When it comes to Donald Trump,” he added, they’re focusing on the “office in the aim of getting him.”

Graham, considered one of Trump’s fiercest defenders on Capitol Hill, additionally known as for an investigation of Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter over Hunter’s profitable gig with Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian fuel big, whereas his father was veep.

“I don’t think Joe Biden’s corrupt, but I don’t think he’s beyond being looked at. Joe Biden’s one of the finest men I know. But he’s got to explain this,” he stated.

Trump, his private lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and lots of Republicans have charged that Biden had a prosecutor fired as a result of he was investigating Burisma.

Ukraine and US intelligence and State Division officers concluded that the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired for not doing sufficient to fight corruption, and that there was no ongoing probe into Burisma on the time.

Biden stated Wednesday evening there was no proof Hunter did something fallacious apart from use poor judgment. Hunter Biden had admitted he seemingly would have by no means scored the gig if his final identify wasn’t Biden.

Rep. Jim Jordan later echoed the White Home by noting that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky did have a sitdown with Trump and did get the $391 navy aide that had been withheld ultimately, information not in dispute.