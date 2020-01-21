Grammys Announce Nipsey Hussle Tribute

The Grammys are virtually upon us. “Music's biggest night” is occurring this Sunday, and the Recording Academy are firming up their roster of performers (whereas coping with their very own inside drama). Final week, we came upon a few large names that had been performing and the week earlier than that we discovered that another large names had been getting collectively to pay tribute to Prince.

At the moment, the Academy has introduced one other tribute efficiency that’ll happen through the present, this one for the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot in March of final yr. He's posthumously nominated for a couple of awards: Finest Rap Efficiency and Finest Rap Tune for “Racks In The Middle” and Finest Rap / Sung Efficiency for “Higher.”

Performing in honor of Hussle might be Roddy Richh (who has a verse on “Racks In The Middle” and is presently have a second of his personal), John Legend and DJ Khaled (each featured on Hussle's “Higher” ), Meek Mill, YG, and Kirk Franklin.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” Ken Ehrlich, Grammys govt producer, stated in a press release. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It's sure to be a memorable performance. “

The Grammys air on 1 / 26 beginning at 8PM ET on CBS.