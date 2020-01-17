Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan Ousted After Voicing Misconduct Concerns: Report

Deborah Dugan, who succeeded Neil Portnow as CEO of the Recording Academy after he stepped down final 12 months, has been eliminated simply 10 days earlier than the Grammys ceremony, The New York Occasions experiences. The lawyer and former (RED) CEO had solely held the place since August – lower than 5 months.

In an announcement late Thursday, the Recording Academy mentioned that Dugan has been positioned on administrative go away “in gentle of issues raised to the Recording Academy board of trustees, together with a proper allegation of misconduct by a senior feminine member of the Recording Academy crew. ”In accordance with“ a person with direct knowledge of the events, ”an assistant to Portnow who labored quickly for Dugan filed a grievance accusing her of a bullying administration fashion.

Notably, Dugan’s dismissal additionally arrives lower than three weeks after she despatched a memo voicing issues in regards to the Recording Academy’s practices to the group’s head of human sources. She mentioned that one thing “was severely amiss on the Academy,” raising issues regarding voting irregularities, financial mismanagement, “exorbitant and pointless” authorized payments, and conflicts of curiosity involving members of the academy's board, government committee, and outdoors attorneys.

“What has been reported isn’t practically the story that must be instructed,” Dugan’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, added in a statement. “When our potential to talk isn’t restrained by a 28 – web page contract and authorized threats, we are going to expose what occurs whenever you 'step up' on the Recording Academy, a public nonprofit.”

In 2018, the Academy confronted criticism when Dugan’s predecessor, Neil Portnow, mentioned that girls wanted to “step up” to win more awards at the Grammys. During her brief tenure as CEO, Dugan approved a series of changes to the organization's structure recommended by a task force to address diversity and gender imbalance issues and settled a lawsuit filed by a longtime MusiCares employee who said that she had been wrongfully terminated because of a toxic “boys membership” atmosphere on the Grammy-affiliated charity.