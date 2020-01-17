January 17, 2020 | 12:30am

The Recording Academy has positioned Deborah Dugan, its president and CEO of simply six months, on administrative depart following an allegation of misconduct by a senior chief on the group.

The transfer introduced late Thursday comes 10 days earlier than the 2020 Grammy Awards will probably be held in Los Angeles.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately,” the academy stated in a press release to The Related Press. “The board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.”

Dugan, the previous CEO of Bono’s (RED) group, grew to become the primary lady appointed to guide the academy.

Recording Academy Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr., the music producer who has labored with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and extra, will function interim president and CEO of the academy.

“The board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators,” the assertion continued. “The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society.”

Dugan succeeded Neil Portnow, who led the Grammys since 2002. Earlier than becoming a member of (RED), the AIDS group that launched in 2006, Dugan was president of Disney Publishing Worldwide and govt vice chairman at EMI/Capitol Information. She began her profession as an lawyer on Wall Road.

Dugan didn’t instantly reply to an electronic mail searching for remark from The Related Press.

Earlier than Dugan, music govt Christine Farnon held the highest place on the academy for years, although she by no means had the title of president and CEO. She held a number of positions on the Grammys all through her tenure, retiring in 1992 as govt vice chairman. Michael Greene grew to become the primary official president and CEO of the academy in 1988, main the group till 2002 when Portnow took over.

This 12 months’s Grammys is about to characteristic performances by Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, the Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalía, H.E.R. and Lizzo, who’s the highest nominee with eight.