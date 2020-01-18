Grammys suspended first female boss over her plan to expose sexual harassment, source says

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com and Related Press

Printed: 01:02 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:42 EST, 18 January 2020

Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan was suspended after she despatched a memo to human assets three weeks in the past saying there was ‘one thing amiss’ with the Grammys, says a supply who has come ahead to defend the group’s first feminine chief.

Dugan, who was positioned on administrative depart Thursday by the academy simply six months after she grew to become the primary lady to go the Grammys, was let go due to an allegation of misconduct introduced towards her by a senior chief a the group, it says.

However the supply has come to her protection, saying Dugan was sacked in an effort to silence her over what she was planning to show.

Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan was suspended after she despatched a memo to human assets three weeks in the past saying there was ‘one thing amiss’ with the Grammys, says a supply who has come ahead to defend the group’s first feminine chief

Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr are pictured on the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations final 12 months in New York. Dugan was positioned on administrative depart Thursday simply six months after getting the job

‘Is the Recording Academy making an attempt to close up individuals who wish to talk about their expertise with the reality of sexual harassment, monetary impropriety and [improper] insider advantages?’ the insider instructed the New York Put up, referring to what Dugan was going to disclose.

‘Are they imposing a confidentiality settlement the place somebody [can’t] communicate their fact? That is so unhappy — [the Academy is] a boys’ membership.’

Dugan additionally fired again in an announcement by way of her lawyer, saying: ‘What has been reported shouldn’t be almost the story that must be instructed.’

In an announcement launched Friday to The Related Press, Dugan’s lawyer Bryan Freedman mentioned there could be extra to the story as soon as his consumer was now not restrained from talking publicly due to her authorized contract with the academy.

He didn’t say how she could be launched from the restriction.

The academy’s determination to put Dugan on depart got here simply 10 days earlier than the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Academy wouldn’t reveal the character of the allegation and would solely say it was a proper grievance that got here from a senior feminine member of the group.

The academy’s determination to let Dugan go got here simply 10 days earlier than the 2020 Grammy Awards. Dugan (proper) is pictured with Debbie White on the Billboard Girls In Music 2019 ceremony, introduced by YouTube Music, in Los Angeles, California, in December

A supply instructed the New York Instances that the grievance was made by the assistant to Dugan’s predecessor Neil Portnow.

The assistant, who additionally briefly labored for Dugan, accused her of a bullying administration model. The alleged bullying led to the assistant having to take a depart of absence, it’s claimed.

Portnow stepped down as CEO after dealing with backlash for his controversial feedback on the final Grammys when he mentioned feminine artists wanted to ‘step up’ in the event that they needed to win.

A supply instructed the New York Instances grievance made towards Dugan was made by the assistant to Dugan’s predecessor Neil Portnow. Portnow is pictured whereas attending the Metropolis Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 in October in Santa Monica, California

Insiders have claimed that Dugan was ousted in a ‘coup’ by the board and employees who had been sad along with her shake-up of the enterprise since taking up from Portnow.

Her suspension got here simply weeks after she instructed HR about considerations she had with the Academy’s governance and practices, together with voting irregularities, conflicts of curiosity amongst board members and monetary mismanagement.

She wrote in a memo she believed ‘one thing was critically amiss on the Academy’.

Some have questioned the veracity of the grievance and pointed the finger at disgruntled workers.

‘I do know lots of the board members could not stand her,’ one supply instructed Selection.

One other mentioned: ‘There are individuals who had been there for years who knew they had been going to be let go and who knew they’d not get a job that paid as effectively anyplace else.’

Freedman, Dugan’s lawyer, is also representing Gabrielle Union, the previous ‘America’s Obtained Expertise’, choose who threatened authorized motion towards fellow choose Simon Cowell’s firm Syco, which co-produces the present, after she was fired in November.

Union has alleged that she was let go present after she was instructed that her coiffure and garments had been ‘too black’.

Freedman, in reference to the alleged silencing of Dugan, says ‘that is what occurs while you step up.’