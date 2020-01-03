Granblue Fantasy Versus Getting a Special Edition With Shot Glass and Coasters

It’s not a struggle till somebody has had one thing to drink. The most recent model of Granblue Fantasy Versus will include a shot glass, letting you get your drink on. Is it protected to play a combating recreation whereas ingesting? That’s one other query solely, however now you’ll have an opportunity to determine your reply. The shot glass, which options the sport’s emblem, serves as an aesthetic solution to showcase your love for each the sequence and your favourite alcoholic drink.

Along with this, the particular version bundle can even include a set of coasters so that you can put your new shot glass on to maintain your tables good and ring-free. There are 5 coasters, sporting the likenesses of Gran, Katalina, Vaseraga, Lyria, and Zeta. When you ever wished to place a glass on any of these character’s faces, that is your probability to take action.

It’s going to additionally include a pleasant tin pin so that you can put in your shirt, pants, bag, or anyplace else you need a pin. The pin options Percivalt and Lancelot, each characters in a cute chibi artwork fashion. You’ll additionally get an acrylic statue of the 2 of them, although this time within the artwork fashion of the particular recreation, not the pin’s chibi fashion. All of those goodies ought to enchantment to followers of the sport, to not point out collectors.

When you’re a fan of the sequence, you ought to be thrilled to know that XSEED is working to carry it to the West. The sport launches someday in Q1 2020 within the west. Japanese gamers can get their palms on it on February sixth, 2020.