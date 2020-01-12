Grand Junction Uber driver escapes armed would-be kidnapper by jumping out of moving car

Adam Salaz

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — An Uber passenger was arrested Saturday after police mentioned he pulled a gun on his driver and tried to kidnap her earlier than she was in a position to escape from the transferring automobile.

It occurred in Grand Junction late Friday evening. The suspect, 23-year-old Adam Salaz, was positioned in Carlsbad, New Mexico Saturday, and arrested on a kidnapping and theft warrant out of Mesa County.

The feminine Uber driver picked up Salaz from an tackle in Fruita, a small city west of town, and proceeded to move to the passenger’s vacation spot in downtown Grand Junction, police mentioned.

In some unspecified time in the future throughout the journey, Salaz allegedly pulled a gun on the motive force and demanded the motive force take him to the desert.

However the sufferer, driving a 2019 Toyota CHR, determined to leap out of the transferring car as a substitute and make her escape, in keeping with police.

