Grandfather of boy who killed a teacher and wounded students is arrested for homicide by omission 

Police have arrested the grandfather of the 11-year-old boy who murdered his schoolteacher and injured six others earlier than taking pictures himself lifeless.

The arrest occurred hours after state officers within the Mexican province of Coahuila mentioned the weapons used within the assault belonged to Jose Angel Ramos’ grandfather.

State prosecutors mentioned he was being held in jail within the metropolis of Torreon, the place final Friday morning’s taking pictures came about, on suspicion of murder by omission.

The 58-year-old, who has not been totally named, has been warned he may face a jail sentence of as much as 35 years if convicted.

File picture of Miguel Cervantes College in Torreón the place a pupil shot lifeless his instructor earlier than killing himself Friday

Stunning images from the scene confirmed the scholar’s physique subsequent to that of his feminine instructor with a handgun on the ground between the boy’s knees

María Medina, a instructor at personal college in Mexico, was killed by one in every of her college students. She confronted José Ángel Ramos, who was holding two weapons, after the boy had requested her for permission to go to the lavatory to vary his pants. A guardian lauded her actions and mentioned Medina’s heroic actions prevented the tragedy from being worse

State Common Lawyer Common Marquez Guevara, confirming the arrest, mentioned: ‘We’re accusing him indirectly of the murder of the instructor who misplaced her life, on the idea there was omission in his negligence in having firearms in a personal residence the place a minor was dwelling.

‘The data now we have is that the grandfather was the reference, the one that was accountable for the house.’

Coahuila state governor Miguel Angel Riquelme mentioned after the personal college taking pictures at Colegio Cervantes in Torreon, a metropolis of slightly below 700,000 inhabitants in north-east Mexico, that Ramos may have been influenced by a online game referred to as Pure Choice.

It subsequently emerged the kid gunman was wearing the identical garments worn by Eric Harris when he murdered 12 college students and one instructor with Dylan Klebold at Columbine Excessive College on April 20, 1999.

José Ángel Ramos (pictured within the left picture), the 11-year-old boy who shot lifeless a instructor after which killed himself at a faculty in Mexico , seemed to be wearing the identical garments that Eric Harris, one of many teen killers, wore within the Columbine 1999 bloodbath. Harris (pictured left in the proper picture) was portrayed within the documentary movie ‘Zero Hour’

Paramedics carry one of many injured victims out of the varsity in Torreon, Mexico

The Torreon taking pictures occurred when Ramos’ instructor Maria Assaf Medina went to search for him after he requested for permission to go to to the bathroom and did not return 15 minutes later.

The college instructor was laid to relaxation on Sunday.

Preliminary reviews after the taking pictures pointed to the gunman being simply eight earlier than metropolis mayor Jorge Zermeno confirmed he was a sixth-form major college pupil aged 11.

5 pupils and one other instructor, 40-year-old PE instructor Aldo Omar Saldivar, have been wounded. Many of the injured have already been launched from hospital.

Within the aftermath of the taking pictures native authorities mentioned Ramos had not proven any outward indicators of any issues, however investigators at the moment are pointing to behavior influenced by an ‘absence of values and lack of consideration.’