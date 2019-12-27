Grandfather who died while dangling upside down from top of 270ft chimney was victim of child abuse 

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Robert Philip Longcake died up Dixon’s Chimney in Carlisle regardless of a frantic try to rescue him by emergency providers

A grandfather who died after he received caught up a chimney in Carlisle had beforehand informed police he had been sexually abused as a toddler and that the perpetrator was nonetheless alive.

Phil Longcake grew to become caught within the 290ft Dixon’s Chimney on October 28 and rescue groups launched an operation to save lots of the 53-year-old.

He had been caught for 15 hours and by the point emergency employees reached him he was already lifeless.

An inquest recorded his reason behind loss of life as cerebral swelling and hypothermia and his household later revealed that he had struggled together with his psychological well being.

His household have now mentioned that police ought to have accomplished extra to assist the ‘robust, courageous’ household man from a close-by village within the space, after he informed officers in August that he had been abused as a toddler.

Talking to The Guardian, Phil’s household mentioned he solely opened up concerning the abuse in July, by which he informed them he had been sexually abused regularly from the age of eight to 15.

He married his spouse Andrea after they have been each 15 and his son Robert Longcake, 31, mentioned he solely opened up after the household seen a sudden change in his behaviour.

The household mentioned that Phil reported the abuse to Cumbria police on August three however that after 9 weeks, the investigation got here to an finish.

Mr Longcake (pictured together with his son Robert) had informed his household that he had been sexually abused as a toddler

The 290ft Dixon’s Chimney in Carlisle, Cumbria, which Phil had climbed again in October

The suspect was arrested and interviewed earlier than being launched with out cost.

Cumbria police mentioned there could be no additional motion as they might not corroborate Phil’s account.

Talking on behalf of the pressure DCS Dean Holden mentioned the constabulary had taken the case ‘extraordinarily critically’.

‘However any prosecution must be based mostly on a powerful evidential case. Sadly, on this occasion, there was inadequate proof to proceed with a prosecution.

‘A senior officer from the constabulary – a detective chief inspector and the pressure lead for rape and critical sexual offences – has visited the household and shared a few of the particular particulars and challenges of the case. It will be inappropriate to reveal additional element wider.’

The household now say police didn’t do sufficient for Phil after he reported the abuse (he’s pictured above together with his son Rob)

After the investigation was dropped his spouse mentioned he step by step grew to become ‘extra depressed and withdrawn’ and informed the Guardian that police didn’t do sufficient examine. She added that their investigation was ‘fairly poor’ and that each one they’d accomplished was ‘look into a couple of information’.

‘They mentioned there was nothing to go off – it was only one phrase in opposition to one other. However the way in which I see it, they did not look’, she added.

Phil’s son believed his father had wished to finish his life and wished to ship a message to his abuser by climbing the chimney, which is notorious within the space.

He claimed his father had wished publicity and that his climb had been deliberate to element.

The household additionally consider its native NHS belief failed Phil and Andrea mentioned he had consultations with 4 or 5 individuals, however that he hadn’t had any consistency on who was monitoring him.

She added that she understood the shortage of care was on account of funding, however that folks have been ‘slipping by the online’ due to it.

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Put on NHS basis belief is now investigating the incident and its director Gary O’Hare mentioned they might take heed to the household’s issues.

So as to add to the trauma surrounding Phil’s loss of life, the household additionally needed to endure the social media posts taken by bystanders.

Some photos had been posted earlier than they knew the situation of Phil and his daughter Laura Duffy mentioned websites refused to take down zoomed in images of her father.

Fb has since eliminated the pictures and apologised.

The household has now urged different victims of sexual abuse to return ahead.

In case you have been affected by any of the problems raised on this article then you possibly can name the Samaritans on 116 123, alternatively you possibly can go to the web site at by clicking right here.