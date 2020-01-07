Grandfather’s Bets Pay Off For Dom Sibley From Beyond The Grave

Dom Sibley made his maiden Check century for England within the second Check towards South Africa however he had already scooped his household a file 21,600 kilos ($28,500) due to his late grandfather Kenneth MacKenzie’s religion in his expertise. MacKenzie died in 2011 4 months after putting two bets on his then-teenage grandson — first at 150/1 then at 66/1 — that he would in the future play for his nation. That talent-spotting bore fruit when the 24-year-old opening batsman made his Check debut towards New Zealand in November final yr.

His household had no concept they might profit from a posthumous payput till MacKenzie’s daughter Christine Sibley, Dom’s mom, went to a William Hill betting store in Surrey, south East of England.

“He’d have been so proud of Dom’s achievement, so watching him was tinged with sadness, but he’d also have been delighted at pulling off the bet at massive odds,” she informed The Occasions.

Though Mackenzie noticed one thing particular in his grandson when he was simply 5 he bided his time until he was 16 earlier than putting the primary wager.

“It was unreal that Dom’s grampi saw the potential and invested in the bet — he was very, very keen and passionate about cricket,” mentioned Christine.

“Dom was 5 when he initially mentioned he may play for England — by the point he was seven or eight he was enjoying for the under-9s and that was when the enquiries have been made at William Hill in regards to the odds.

“He went again a number of years later and informed them he thought the percentages have been a bit skinny, however they honoured the wager,” added the 57-year-old.

The cashier informed the Occasions it was one of many extra uncommon pay-outs.

“I’ve by no means seen two slips value 21,600 kilos like these earlier than in practically 4 years right here — it is much more uncommon that the bets have been landed from past the grave,” Tyler Golledge informed the newspaper.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams mentioned it was a exceptional little bit of talent-spotting.

“This can be a record-breaking payout for any such wager involving a cricket protege,” he mentioned.

“Dom clearly made a large impression on his adoring grandfather.”