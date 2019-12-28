Grandmother, 81, dies after being driven by ambulance 600 miles looking for mental health unit bed

By Stephen Adams Medical Editor For The Mail On Sunday

A grandmother died on a motorway exhausting shoulder after being ferried by ambulance nearly 600 miles across the nation searching for a mattress in a psychological well being unit.

Peggy Copeman, 81, suffered a suspected coronary heart assault on the M11 close to Cambridge shortly earlier than Christmas.

Her demise got here 4 days after she was moved nearly 300 miles from her house in Norfolk to a hospital in Taunton, Somerset, as a result of no place might be discovered for her in a nearer specialist facility when her long-standing psychological well being downside flared up.

On December 16, a mattress lastly grew to become out there on the Julian Hospital in Norwich.

She died as an ambulance was making the return journey from Somerset.

Final night time her household mentioned the grandmother-of-two’s undignified demise illustrated the continual scarcity of psychological well being beds.

Peggy Copeman and her daughter Maxine are pictured above within the early 1960s. Moreover Mrs Fulcher, Mrs Copeman additionally leaves two granddaughters and her husband, Neville, 85

‘The way she was treated was just awful,’ mentioned Mrs Copeman’s daughter, Maxine Fulcher, 56.

‘I put my trust in people to look after her – to take her somewhere to get better – but Taunton was too far for her to go. It shows we have no respect for elderly people any more. As a society, we don’t care.’

Mrs Fulcher’s husband, Nick Fulcher, 59, mentioned Mrs Copeman had picked up a urinary tract an infection in Taunton and was unfit to make the lengthy journey again.

She had suffered periodically from schizophrenia for many years and extra just lately had begun to expertise vascular dementia.

‘If she had not been sent down to Taunton, I can categorically state she would still be with us,’ he mentioned.

‘When it comes to mental health, elderly people are forgotten. Doctors and nurses just blame their problems on dementia.’

A spokesman for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Basis Belief mentioned: ‘We are very sorry about Mrs Copeman’s demise. We might be working to analyze the circumstances and we’ll preserve the household knowledgeable.’

The Belief mentioned it had decreased the variety of sufferers being handled outdoors the 2 counties from 71 within the spring to 10 simply earlier than Christmas and was looking for to extend the variety of psychological well being beds.

Moreover Mrs Fulcher, Mrs Copeman additionally leaves two granddaughters and her husband, Neville, 85.