Grandmother, 98, joins batch of hopefuls auditioning on BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer 

By Eleanor Sharples For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:02 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 17:03 EST, three January 2020

At 98, Dinkie Flowers has in all probability earned the appropriate to place her ft up, particularly on a Saturday night.

However tonight her ft will likely be twirling throughout the TV studio ground as she joins a batch of hopefuls auditioning on BBC1’s The Biggest Dancer.

Mrs Flowers insists you might be by no means too previous to bounce and has vowed to maintain on till she is ‘carried out in a box’.

Dinkie Flowers, 98, is to audition for BBC1’s The Biggest Dancer. She insists age will not be a difficulty and plans on dancing till she is ‘carried out in a field’

Sporting a gold one-shoulder costume, she does a faucet dance to Singing In The Rain on the present, which sees dancers of all kinds and ages compete to carry out on Strictly Come Dancing and win £50,000.

Forward of the present, she instructed the Each day Mail: ‘You are never too old for movement, fitness and dance, I think that everyone should do some form of exercise to keep their body supple.’

Younger star: Dinkie in her prime. She has gone on to arrange the Dinkie Flowers Stage College in Shoreham, West Sussex, the place she continues to show twice every week

Mrs Flowers started dancing on the age of three in her hometown of Hove, East Sussex, earlier than going to London’s Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

She grew to become an ice skater, travelling everywhere in the world and even performing in entrance of the Royal Household at a charity gala in 1952.

She married George Flowers who managed the Windmill Theatre and the Raymond Revuebar – each infamous for a special sort of dance that featured nude or scantily clad performers.

The dancer as somewhat tot. She urges all individuals to do some type of train to ‘hold their physique supple’

Mrs Flowers, who has a daughter Sarah – additionally a dancer – and 4 grandchildren, arrange Dinkie Flowers Stage College in Shoreham, West Sussex, the place she continues to show twice every week.

‘We should encourage older people as dance is so good for you and very enjoyable,’ she mentioned. ‘I just like the motion and the enjoyment, nothing may very well be higher for you and your physique.

‘It retains me match and wholesome, I don’t take any medicine, and I’ll by no means cease dancing till I’m carried out in a field.’