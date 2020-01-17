Grantchester series 5 should be called “Dark-chester,” say Tom Brittney and Robson Green

Grantchester’s Tom Brittney and Robson Inexperienced have revealed that collection 5 of the 1950s-set drama will show a lot darker than earlier years, with storylines that discover “shocking” themes.

Brittney, who performs Will Davenport, Grantchester’s resident vicar and part-time sleuth following Sidney’s departure final season, instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that “it’s not Grantchester anymore, it’s ‘Dark-chester,’ it’s ‘Grit-chester’,” and added that the collection has “upped the murder count”.

Inexperienced, who performs Geordie Keating, the gruff police detective whom Will assists, stated that he personally feels “it’s the best series yet, but the themes are quite shocking in terms of what they kind of turn out to be; be it homophobia, be it racism, be it sexual abuse, be it a suicide pact.”

“We deal with very dark subjects that in no way deflects from its likability,” he instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “It’s how those themes affect those very, very likeable gallery of folk throughout the series is quite shocking.”

He added that he has seen “snippets” of the collection up to now, and revealed that one notably darkish episode went “beyond the brief of Grantchester,” with a shock that “you just don’t see… coming”. He additionally teased that the plot-twist would contain a seemingly likeable Grantchester character revealing themselves to be “destructive”…

“It’s that whole notion – when you really thought you knew someone really well and then suddenly… you see it today, in the news, on social media, that this righteous person that’s actually turned out to be a f**k-wit and an absolute f**king nightmare of a person and a destructive individual,” he stated, “and with Grantchester you’re taken along with these likeable characters and then you just turn out to be destructive individuals, and you don’t really see that scenario coming.”

Inexperienced additionally revealed that collection 5 will embrace a “devastating” storyline that includes Geordie’s spouse, Cathy (Kacey Ainsworth) and her mom, whom Geordie invitations to remain on the household dwelling to assist out (with out first consulting Cathy…).

“The secrets and lies about her life enter the environment and my [character’s] wife never told me about it,” he stated. “It’s things we harbour as individuals, they’re very simple themes, but played beautifully within this scenario.”

Grantchester collection 5, starring Tom Brittney and Robson Inexperienced, begins on ITV, Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm