Grantchester star Tom Brittney has revealed that his character, Rev Will Davenport, will type one half of a “Ross and Rachel” romance throughout sequence 5.

The sleuthing man of the material, who changed vicar Sidney Chambers (James Norton) final season, will meet his match in journalist Ellie Harding, a brand new character performed by Lauren Carse.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, Brittney stated that his character didn’t agree with Ellie “morally,” however that the attraction is there from the start and “test[s]” Will’s vow of celibacy.

“The way that she sorts of goes the tabloid element with crimes that I take very seriously, but I find her very attractive,” Brittney stated. “My [character’s] moral compass starts to drift a bit and you know, there’s some fun to be had there. It doesn’t go quite the way that I think it should. It gets a bit more complicated than it should. But, it’s fun to see my vow of celibacy tested.”

He added: “Me and Ellie are going to be the Ross and Rachel of Grantchester… I want all Grantchester to be related to Friends, in some way!”

He continued: “Twitter doesn’t exist, but with Ellie’s character, the tabloids, the trial by media thing is, it’s as big [as today]. And you know, that’s my character’s problem with her… that she takes a tabloid spin to these murders. These horrible things that have happened and [she] just trivialises them and scandalises them that messes up the way the cases are handled.”

Will Grantchester’s new will-they-won’t-they couple discover a compromise?

Grantchester sequence 5, starring Tom Brittney, Lauren Carse and Robson Inexperienced, begins on ITV, Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm