Grazing platters: Creative chef Sandy Coughlin whips up incredible burger grazing board

By Alice Murphy For Day by day Mail Australia

Printed: 01:01 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:07 EST, 15 January 2020

A chef has created a mouthwatering twist on the traditional charcuterie board, filling huge round platters with mountains of components to make indulgent burgers.



Sandy Coughlin, who lives in Oregon on the west coast of the US, is the brains behind the Reluctant Entertainer, a meals way of life weblog which specialises in recipes, internet hosting suggestions and distinctive takes on conventional cheeseboards.

Her handiwork has attracted a legion of followers on social media, with a staggering 629,000 Fb followers and virtually 89,000 on Instagram.

Ms Coughlin’s burger boards are laden with stacks of crusty buns and sliced greens like beef tomatoes, iceberg lettuce and pink onion.

Oregon chef Sandy Coughlin, who runs fashionable way of life weblog the Reluctant Entertainer, created this drool-inducing twist on the traditional charcuterie board

EVERY INGREDIENT YOU’LL NEED TO MAKE YOUR OWN BURGER GRAZING BOARD – Three packets of hamburger buns – 12 turkey or beef burgers – Six to 12 slices of cheddar cheese – One head of iceberg lettuce – Three massive tomatoes, sliced – One massive onion, thinly sliced – One kilo of cherries or summer time fruit – Assorted flavours of chips Supply: Reluctant Entertainer

Pots of sauces, together with mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup and relish, are dotted across the board, alongside pickle slices for added flavour.

Nearly a kilogram of cherries and diverse summer time fruits are used to fill empty house and add vibrant color to the platter, whereas piles of chips in quite a lot of flavours add crunch in a sea of soppy textures.

The standout characteristic is an elevated plate piled excessive with premium meat patties lined in melted cheddar cheese, which sits barely above the opposite components.

Ms Coughlin describes her burger boards as the right get together meals for summer time entertaining.

‘It is enjoyable, gentle, informal – and everybody loves a dinner board!’ she writes on her web site.

Seemingly bored with tried and examined cheeseboards, quirky takes on conventional charcuterie have been Australia’s breakout meals development of the previous 12 months.

Artistic house cooks have been making an attempt their hand at every thing from pancake and pavlova grazing platters to fries sharing boards, which might make a great accompaniment for Ms Coughlin’s burger tray.

Piled excessive with potato snacks of all styles and sizes, the unconventional creations are a chip lover’s dream, that includes every thing from crinkle minimize chips and candy potato gems to waffle fries and wedges.

Seemingly bored with tried and examined cheeseboards, quirky takes on conventional charcuterie, like these drool-inducing fries platters – have been Australia’s breakout meals development of the previous 12 months

A number of sauces, together with garlic aioli, tomato, guacamole and candy chilli could be scattered down the centre for dipping.

The right get together meals for house gatherings, the platters are already proving fashionable after individuals began sharing photographs of their boards on Instagram.

‘Pinch me, I am dreaming!’ one fan stated of the development.

‘I nonetheless like cheese boards, however a french fry board? Sure,’ stated one other.

An in a single day hit, one lady stated she may ‘significantly get down with this’ in 2020.