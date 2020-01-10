‘Grease’ actor Edd Byrnes dies aged 87

Edd Byrnes, star of Grease and ’50s/’60s TV present 77 Sundown Strip has died aged 87.

Byrnes is remembered for his position as charismatic radio announcer Vince Fontaine within the 1978 movie, and as slick-haired car parking zone attendant Kookie within the ABC detective drama, respectively.

The actor’s son, Logan Byrnes, confirmed the information yesterday (January 9) through Fb. He mentioned his father died at his house in Santa Monica.

It’s with profound unhappiness and grief to share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes.His is the story of an… Posted by Logan Byrnes on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Selection writes that Byrnes’ portrayal of Kookie (Gerald Kookson III) in 77 Sundown Strip “launched a bunch of early ’60s slang into mainstream primetime tradition.”

It continued: “The Kookie character took on extra fame when Byrnes teamed with Connie Stevens on a novelty file — ‘Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb)’ — for the then-newly fashioned Warner Bros. Data, that climbed the charts in 1959. Byrnes additionally appeared as Kookie in crossover episodes with fellow Warner Bros./ABC dramas Hawaiian Eye and Surfside 6. Stevens was a co-star of Hawaiian Eye.”

Solid members from the tv detective sequence, ’77 Sundown Strip’ sit in a convertible exterior a restaurant. Left to proper, Edd Byrnes, Efrem Zimbalist Jr, Roger Smith, Louis Quinn (holding canine in his lap) and Robert Logan. CREDIT: Hulton Archive/Getty Photographs

Logan wrote additional that his father got here to New York Metropolis in his early 20s with “a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business.”

Earlier than Sundown Strip, Byrnes’ portfolio of TV dramas included Wire Service, Navy Log and Crossroads.

Later, Byrnes had visitor spots on sequence together with Charlie’s Angels, Married With Kids and Homicide, She Wrote, amongst many others.

In 1996 Byrnes printed an autobiography known as Kookie No Extra wherein he detailed his lengthy wrestle with alcoholism.