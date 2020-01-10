Grease and 77 Sunset Strip star Edd Byrnes dies at 87 from natural causes

Actor Edd Byrnes had died of pure causes on the age of 87.

Byrnes’ son, Logan, confirmed the information on Twitter, revealing his father handed away Wednesday at residence in Santa Monica.

‘It’s with profound unhappiness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Eddy,’ Logan wrote. ‘He was a tremendous man and one among my greatest mates.’

Edd Byrnes was greatest identified for his position on the private-detective sequence 77 Sundown Strip, which aired on ABC from 1958 to 1964.

He additionally made a memorable look within the 178 smash, Grease the place he performed the position of Vince Fontaine, the host of the Nationwide Bandstand dance contest.

Byrnes, born Edward Byrne Breitenberger in New York Metropolis, got here from a poor household. His alcoholic father died when he was 13

He began out working a wide range of jobs, earlier than he turned employed as a photographer´s mannequin on the age of 17.

In his 1996 autobiography, Kookie No Extra, Byrnes wrote that he was quickly drawn into male hustling with rich older males that launched him to a ‘unusual world’ of ‘artwork, wealth, sadism, limousines, intercourse for cash, theater and effective eating places’.

Byrnes moved to Los Angeles on the age of 23, and shortly scored a job in 77 Sundown Strip – a component which might change his life ceaselessly.

The actor was solid as Kookie, a parking valet with a penchant for obsessively combing his hair.

Whereas he initially had a small half within the sequence, Byrnes turned the breakout star as his character was quickly moved into a number one position.

77 Sundown Strip reworked Byrnes right into a teen idol, and he obtained 15,000 fan letters per week on the top of his reputation.

In 1959, he recorded a duet with Connie Stevens impressed which impressed by his well-known character.

The monitor, Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb), hit Billboard’s quantity 4 spot in a 13-week run on the chart. It went gold.

Byrnes turned a staple on screens within the 1970s and 80s, with bit elements on Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels and Homicide, She Wrote. He’s pictured in 1978

After shopping for out of his Warner Bros. contract in 1963, Byrnes went on to star in dozens of movies and TV exhibits.

He scored elements in applications together with Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels and Homicide, She Wrote.

In 1975, Byrnes was employed to host a brand new sport present titled Wheel of Fortune. Whereas he filmed two pilots, the job finally went to Chuck Woolery.

In 1978, the actor scored one other iconic position in Grease – the blockbuster film musical headlined by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Byrnes performed Vince Fontaine, the suave host of the “National Bandstand” TV dance present.

Regardless of being 45 years outdated on the time of filming, Byrnes achieved a formidable feat with a entrance handspring throughout a dance sequence with John Travolta and the solid.

He additionally caught a microphone and continued performing, all in a snug-fitting go well with.

Away from the digicam, Byrnes had a turbulent private life, combating alcoholism and drug habit.

In his memoir, Byrnes revealed he hit all-time low in 1982, and entered a 12-step program. He finally turned sober.

Byres married glamorous actress Asa Maynor 1962, whereas he was engaged on 77 Sundown Strip. The wedding lasted 9 years earlier than it led to divorce.

Byrnes is survived by his son, Logan, and his companion, Catherine Gross.

Byres married glamorous actress Asa Maynor 1962, whereas he was engaged on 77 Sundown Strip. They’re pictured the yr of their marriage