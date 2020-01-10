Grease star Edd Byrnes dies, aged 86

American actor and former tv teen idol Edd Byrnes has died aged 86, following what his household imagine to have been a stroke.

Worldwide audiences will in all probability finest bear in mind Byrnes from the 1978 musical movie Grease, through which he performed Vince Fontaine, who hosts the televised dancing competitors at Rydell Excessive Faculty and seduces feminine scholar and ‘Pink Lady’ Marty.

Set within the 1950s, the movie featured plenty of stars from 1950s tv, together with Brynes himself and Frankie Avalon, who sings the dream sequence tune Magnificence Faculty Drop-out.

Byrnes was additionally recognized within the US for enjoying Kookie on the hit teen sequence 77 Sundown Strip, through which he performed a teen parking valet and protégé detective who regularly attends to his signature pompadour hair-do.

The character’s frequent hair-combing even impressed the hit tune Kookie, Kookie (Lend Me Your Comb), sung by Connie Stevens and that includes Brynes.

Though he struggled to shake his trademark position, Byrnes additionally went on to seem in reveals like Love Boat and Homicide, She Wrote.