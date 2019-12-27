Grease star Olivia Newton-John, 71, who made her mark as a cancer campaigner becomes a Dame

It is greater than 40 years since she sang You’re The One That I Need with John Travolta within the hit movie musical Grease.

Now Olivia Newton-John has been recognised in at present’s New Yr’s Honours by being made a dame.

The 71-year-old heads an inventory of showbusiness figures to be honoured by the Queen that features filmmakers Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen, actress Wendy Craig, TV presenter Floella Benjamin, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and singer Billy Ocean.

Talking about her award for providers to charity and leisure, Dame Olivia mentioned she was ‘grateful beyond words’.

The singer, who was born in Cambridge however has spent most of her life in Australia, mentioned the honour had stuffed her with delight in her British roots.

Olivia Newton as ‘horny’ Sandy in Grease – 1978 – has now been recognised in at present’s New Yr’s Honours by being made a dame

‘I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me. I am very proud of my British ancestry and so appreciative to be recognised in this way.’

Dame Olivia, the granddaughter of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Max Born, moved to Australia when she was six after her father Wilfred, a former MI5 officer who labored on the Enigma challenge, turned a professor on the College of Melbourne.

She rose to fame as a singer within the 70s, launching her profession within the UK and representing Britain within the Eurovision Track Contest. She had three UK No 1 singles and offered greater than 100million albums. However the pinnacle of her profession got here in 1978 when she starred as Sandy reverse Travolta in Grease, one of the vital profitable movies ever.

Olivia Newton-John has offered greater than 100 million albums and starred in one of many world’s most profitable musicals, however her life is all about gratitude and wellness – and supporting fellow most cancers victims

Dame Olivia has devoted a lot of her life to most cancers consciousness – she was identified with breast most cancers in 1992, ensuing a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The sickness returned in 2013, when she underwent a second spherical of remedy, and in 2017.

Olivia, who’s an outspoken advocate for the usage of medical hashish, additionally revealed that her husband of 11 years John Easterling, pictured, makes her a natural ache aid which has helped her by it

James Bond director Sam Mendes is knighted, as is London-born Steve McQueen, the primary black filmmaker to win a greatest image Oscar.

Sir Sam, 54, who has directed two of Daniel Craig’s 007 movies and gained an Oscar for American Magnificence, mentioned yesterday: ‘I’m amazed, delighted and intensely proud. I’ve stood on the shoulders of so many collaborators and colleagues over the past 30 years – actors, writers, designers, producers, technicians – to whom I owe an enormous debt of gratitude.’ McQueen, 50, gained the Academy Award for his movie 12 Years A Slave.

Wendy Craig, 85, who starred within the sitcoms Butterflies and Not in Entrance of the Kids, is made a CBE – as is EastEnders star Rudolph Walker, 80.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor, 70, turns into an OBE and soul singer Billy Ocean, 69, is made an MBE. Days after the demise of his father, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, 43, receives an OBE for providers to music and charity.

TV presenter Gabby Logan, 46, is awarded an MBE for selling ladies in sport and broadcasting. Liberal Democrat peer Floella Benjamin, 70, host of kids’s exhibits Play Faculty and Play Away, has been made a dame for providers to charity. Baroness Benjamin mentioned: ‘When I came to Britain aged ten [from Trinidad] I had a pretty tough time. Getting this award is a bit of me getting something back.’

Knighthood: Steve McQueen, the primary black filmmaker to win a greatest image Oscar (left). Liberal Democrat peer Floella Benjamin, 70, host of kids’s exhibits Play Faculty and Play Away, has been made a dame for providers to charity

Radio 1’s longest-serving presenter, Annie Nightingale, 79, receives a CBE, whereas novelist Rose Tremain, 76, is made a dame.

Giles Terera, 43, who gained an Olivier Award for enjoying Aaron Burr within the hit West Finish musical Hamilton, is made an MBE for providers to theatre.

There may be an MBE for Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 20, the cellist who performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding ceremony final 12 months.

James Bond director Sam Mendes is knighted (left). Wendy Craig, 85, who starred within the sitcoms Butterflies and Not in Entrance of the Kids, is made a CBE

George and Maureen Hughes, who’ve each been given an MBE within the New Yr’s Honours Listing. The couple have fostered 39 individuals in Leeds over 18 years, giving them a extra secure and happier begin in life (left). Days after the demise of his father, Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, 43, receives an OBE for providers to music and charity

Ibrahim Yousaf, at 13 the youngest particular person on the record, is awarded a British Empire Medal for elevating 1000’s of kilos for his group in Oldham.

Officers hailed this 12 months’s record for its range, with ladies receiving greater than half of the awards and 44 per cent of the upper honours.

Some 9.1 per cent of recipients are from a black and minority ethnic background.

The Authorities has launched measures to make the awards extra consultant of society following years of rows about cronyism.

Sir Elton John mirrored on his disbelief at having fun with essentially the most profitable 12 months of his life at 72

Now Sir Elton’s joined the elite

Only some days in the past, Sir Elton John mirrored on his disbelief at having fun with essentially the most profitable 12 months of his life at 72.

However with simply 4 days of 2019 remaining the singer, pictured, has been handed one further accolade to crown a exceptional 12 months.

He has been appointed to the Order of the Companions of Honour – an elite group of Britain’s most notable figures from the humanities, science and politics. Although already knighted by the Queen in 1998, the particular award within the New Yr Honours record marks an improve for the famous person to mark his providers to music and charity.

The award comes after a exceptional 12 months that noticed the discharge of the display screen biopic Rocketman, which turned a field workplace hit.

The singer, who has offered greater than 300million information worldwide, was named as the highest male solo artist of all-time by Billboard journal in November. Sir Elton, who has two sons together with his husband David Furnish, additionally revealed his autobiography, Me, serialised within the Day by day Mail.

Nadiya Hussain, 35, who rose to stardom after successful the 2015 Nice British Bake Off

TV cooks prepare dinner up their very own recipe for fulfillment

After serving to to remodel the nation into a military of creative cooks, among the nation’s most well-known tv cooks have been honoured for his or her work.

Nadiya Hussain, 35, who rose to stardom after successful the 2015 Nice British Bake Off, is awarded an MBE for providers to broadcasting and the culinary arts.

Additionally awarded an MBE is Ainsley Harriott, 62, who hosted BBC’s Prepared Regular Prepare dinner.

Nigel Slater, 61, receives an OBE for providers to cookery and literature. Whereas wine author OuncesClarke has been given an OBE for providers to broadcasting and journalism.

Owzat for a cricket clear sweep!

Cricketer Ben Stokes capped his exceptional 12 months with an OBE.

The 28-year-old all rounder, whose popularity had been tarnished by a late-night brawl in 2018, performed two astonishing innings to assist England win the World Cup remaining at Lord’s, proper, after which an incredible Take a look at towards Australia.

Teammates Eoin Morgan (CBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) are additionally honoured. Australian coach Trevor Bayliss will get an OBE whereas West Indian Clive Lloyd is knighted. In soccer, Jill Scott, the Manchester Metropolis and England midfielder, receives an MBE. The 32-year-old, who has been capped 136 instances, mentioned she was astonished to be informed of her award.

‘I didn’t truly obtain a letter as a result of I’ve moved home, so I feel they had been chasing me on the time,’ she mentioned.

‘I got a phone call when I was in Marks & Spencer and I nearly dropped all my Christmas shopping. I thought I was in trouble and that I hadn’t paid a parking high-quality or one thing.’

Dany Cotton stood down early from the position this week

Snub for ex-fire chief criticised over Grenfell

The previous commissioner of the London Hearth Brigade has been neglected within the New Yr’s Honours record amid ongoing controversy over her dealing with of the Grenfell tragedy.

Dany Cotton stood down early from the position this week following criticism of the service’s resolution to difficulty stay-put recommendation to residents on the tower block through the blaze.

Serving or outgoing chiefs of the service are usually handed awards – both whereas within the put up or as they step down.

However sources mentioned yesterday that no person linked with the Grenfell tragedy could be singled out for an honour earlier than the general public inquiry into the catastrophe is concluded.

D-Day veteran honoured once more

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, 94, who helped elevate nearly £20,000 for a British memorial honouring his fallen comrades, has been awarded an MBE.

A Cockney who has lived in Cornwall for 70 years, he mentioned: ‘I did my job and I didn’t need any glory. There’s no glory in conflict. I’m choked past measure to assume I’ve acquired an MBE. I don’t deserve it.’

D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, 94, who helped elevate nearly £20,000 for a British memorial honouring his fallen comrades, has been awarded an MBE

The quiet knight: IDS turns into a Sir

Former Tory Get together chief Iain Duncan Smith receives a knighthood

Former Tory Get together chief Iain Duncan Smith – the self-declared ‘quiet man’ of politics – receives a knighthood.

A former lieutenant within the Scots Guards, he was work and pensions secretary beneath David Cameron from 2010 to 2016 and based the Centre for Social Justice. He has been thought to be the ‘architect’ of common credit score.

Sir Iain, pictured, joined the Conservative Get together in 1981 and succeeded William Hague as chief in 2001.

In 2002, throughout a tough time in his management, he famously declared: ‘Do not underestimate the determination of the quiet man.’ The next 12 months, on the celebration convention, he mentioned: ‘The quiet man is here to stay and he’s turning up the amount.’

He chaired Boris Johnson’s profitable Tory management marketing campaign.

Regulation chief’s honour sparks a new storm

An honour for former chief prosecutor Alison Saunders sparked a ‘rewards for failure’ row final evening.

She was made a Dame for providers to felony justice regardless of being branded ‘probably the worst DPP [director of public prosecutions] ever’.

Former chief prosecutor Alison Saunders sparked a ‘rewards for failure’ row final evening

In her honours quotation, Dame Alison was described as having given ‘unstinting public service’ to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the place she labored for greater than 30 years.

However critics pointed to a sequence of scandals on her watch, together with the collapse of a number of rape trials over prosecutors’ failure to reveal proof, and Operation Elveden, a ‘witch hunt’ towards journalists that price £20million.

Different senior figures to be handed honours embody John Manzoni, the chief government of the civil service, and NHS England chief government Simon Stevens, who obtain knighthoods.

There are damehoods for Lib Dem peer Baroness Floella Benjamin for providers to charity and Ofcom boss Sharon White.

Former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies acquired an excellent greater honour, changing into Dame Grand Cross of the Order of the Bathtub.

Dame Alison was anticipated to obtain her honour final 12 months within the months after she left the CPS, elevating hypothesis it had been blocked.

Final evening backbench Tory MP Nigel Evans mentioned he was ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the choice.

He mentioned: ‘A lot of people have been wrongly accused when she was leading the charge. She created a lot of victims, who are still suffering from being wrongfully accused. This creates another injustice on top of the injustices.’

Barrister Jonathan Goldberg QC additionally criticised the honour. He mentioned: ‘This will be viewed as a bad joke. She is seen by us as probably the worst DPP ever. She has presided over a terrible demoralisation within the CPS, disaster after disaster in the field of sex crimes and disclosure.’