Great British boltholes: A review of Ivy Cottage, run by Abergavenny’s Michelin-starred Walnut Tree

By Jennifer Cox For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 17:01 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:01 EST, 28 December 2019

In a panorama of myths, mountains and castles, the historic Monmouthshire market city of Abergavenny is a delight, with its jumbled excessive avenue of pastel-painted buildings, and tiny lanes filled with espresso retailers and cafes.

The world’s award-winning Black Mountain lamb, pork, cheese and cider are all on the market within the city’s grand market corridor. So no surprise there’s a thriving foodie scene, together with Abergavenny’s prestigious Meals Pageant and chef Shaun Hill’s Michelin-starred The Walnut Tree restaurant. The Walnut Tree additionally has two self-catering cottages, certainly one of which was our base for the weekend.

A ten-minute drive from the centre of Abergavenny, fairly Ivy Cottage sits behind a thicket of hazel and laurel. Inside, the small cosy with large Welsh slate fireplace opens on to a beautiful farmhouse kitchen-diner – assume uncovered brickwork with large oak desk.

The acclaimed Walnut Tree restaurant, which has a Michelin star

The well-stocked kitchen consists of cheese, smoked salmon, eggs and contemporary juice for an indulgent breakfast, together with bread from the city’s Angel Bakery. Nevertheless it’s the view from the kitchen window that we’re drawn to – the dramatic Skirrid Fawr Mountain.

We additionally admire the mountain on the brief stroll by way of the backyard to The Walnut Tree. Just like the cottage, the restaurant is an outdated stone constructing with slate flooring and cosy smugglers’ den vibe. Dinner is relaxed and options trendy British dishes – very good halibut with turnip and Cornish crab; fillet of beef with braised ox cheek and parsley root. And we fall in love with the fig tart for pudding.

Ivy Cottage has two elegant double bedrooms, each with dazzling en suites that includes freestanding baths.

An en suite lavatory at trendy and enjoyable Ivy Cottage

The subsequent morning we brush our tooth in entrance of the toilet window, watching farm canine busily rounding up sheep within the high paddock. It’s like waking up in an episode of Countryfile!

Over the subsequent couple of days, we puff six miles spherical Skirrid Fawr, rising from leafy woodland on to reveal mountain. We additionally discover the dramatic ruins of 11th Century White Fortress, Grosmont and Skenfrith. There’s one other incredible dinner on the Angel Resort, sister property of The Walnut Tree. However I additionally made time to soak in Ivy Cottage’s freestanding bathtub. Searching on the lumbering cattle and imposing mountain past, I might have stayed till the cows got here dwelling (and did).

The USP: Fashionable but rural leisure. A brief drive from pleasant, foodie Abergavenny, and near magnificent castles and the Brecon Beacons’ climbing trails.

The rooms: Spacious kitchen-diner with giant conservatory and comfortable. Upstairs are two beneficiant double bedrooms – every has an enormous en suite that includes a bathe and freestanding bathtub.

The meals: There’s a beneficiant choice for breakfast, together with ham, berries and home-made granola. And don’t miss eating at The Walnut Tree and Angel Resort.

Charges vary from £158 to £375 an evening for as much as 4 friends (thewalnuttreeinn.com/cottages).