Great news just dropped for American Horror Story

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

FX

Like some sort of unstoppable masked slasher, American Horror Story simply retains coming again.

At a latest Tv Critics’ Affiliation presser, FX president John Landgraf introduced that the long-running anthology sequence has been renewed for an extra three seasons on prime of its beforehand introduced single-season renewal (through Decider). For these of you maintaining rating at residence, because of this AHS is assured to run for not less than — anticipate it — 13 seasons.

Landgraf sang the praises of sequence creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in making the quite surprising announcement. “Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological restricted sequence with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for almost a decade as FX’s highest-rated sequence,” he mentioned. “We’re grateful to them… and our studio companions for committing to a different three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award successful actors since day one, and we respect the contributions of everybody… for every new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The transfer was stunning for a few causes. First, the sequence’ renewal for season 10 was introduced all the best way again in August 2018, and there was radio silence from FX on the sequence’ destiny since then (through Selection). Second, the ninth and most up-to-date season (titled 1984) was lacking lots of the sequence’ conventional featured gamers, resembling Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, and hypothesis had been widespread that the sequence could also be winding down.