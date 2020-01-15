News sports

“Great Player”: Amir Praises Kohli On Winning Spirit Of Cricket Award

January 15, 2020
Virat Kohli had described Moahmmad Amir as one of many hardest bowler to face. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who had an amazing run in 2019, gained the Worldwide Cricket Council’s (ICC) spirit of cricket award on Wednesday. After profitable the award, Virat Kohli mentioned he was shocked to obtain the award after being below the scanner for all of the unsuitable causes for thus lengthy. “I’m surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things,” Kohli mentioned in a press release issued by the ICC. Not simply Kohli, there have been many who had been shocked with him grabbing this award. Amidst all this, Pakistan quick bowler Mohammad Amir was pleased that the Indian skipper acquired this award. Reacting to Kohli’s video assertion tweeted by the ICC, Mohammad Amir wrote, “Great words from great player”.


