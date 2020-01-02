Great white shark is ‘kicked by group’ at beach as horrified onlookers tried to intervene

Thugs ‘kick a beached nice white shark and take selfies with the dying animal’ earlier than bystanders desperately strive to reserve it
- A bunch of males allegedly netted an amazing white shark then kicked it because it lay dying
- Witnesses stated the group then took selfies with the dying animal and laughed
- Beachgoers tried to intervene however the males turned ‘exceptionally intimidating’
- Police are investigating the animal cruelty incident which carries $250,000 superb
By Adam Mccleery For Day by day Mail Australia
Printed: | Up to date:
An amazing white shark discovered lifeless on a seaside had allegedly been kicked by a bunch of males who then took selfies with the dying animal.
Horrific footage captured at Orewa Seashore in Auckland, New Zealand, exhibits a lifesaver and beachgoers attempting to tug the predator again to deeper water, solely to find it was lifeless.
Footage from Thursday afternoon at Orewa Seashore, Auckland, exhibits a lifesaver and
Witnesses on the seaside stated a bunch of males was seen kicking the shark within the jaw and laughing because it lay injured, Stuff reported.
Horrified onlookers watch as police guard an amazing white shark (pictured) which was ‘kicked’ by a bunch of males who then ‘took selfies’ with it because it lay dying on a New Zealand seaside
Beachgoers had been in a position to intervene and tried to rescue the animal (pictured) nevertheless it had succumb to its accidents and washed again onto the shore
Horrified beachgoers tried to intervene and cease the group’s brutality, however the males turned ‘exceptionally intimidating’, the publication reported.
‘Police and (the Division of Conservation) arrived on the scene as different beachgoers tried to drag the shark again into the water,’ the witness stated.
‘The group of males gave false particulars to police and joined the bigger group.’
A police spokesman confirmed they’d obtained stories the animal had been dragged onto the seaside and repeatedly kicked.
Lifeguards then tried to tug the shark again into deeper water, however observed the animal wasn’t transferring.
Shortly afterwards the shark was washed again onto the shore and confirmed lifeless.
It is believed a gill internet was used to catch the nice white shark.
Nice white sharks are protected in New Zealand waters below laws which carries a most penalty of a $250,000 superb and 6 months imprisonment.
A bunch of beachgoers (pictured) who tried to avoid wasting the animal watched on as they realise the shark has died and was washing again onto the shore
Commercial
Add Comment