Great white shark is ‘kicked by group’ at beach as horrified onlookers tried to intervene

An amazing white shark discovered lifeless on a seaside had allegedly been kicked by a bunch of males who then took selfies with the dying animal.

Horrific footage captured at Orewa Seashore in Auckland, New Zealand, exhibits a lifesaver and beachgoers attempting to tug the predator again to deeper water, solely to find it was lifeless.

Witnesses on the seaside stated a bunch of males was seen kicking the shark within the jaw and laughing because it lay injured, Stuff reported.

Horrified onlookers watch as police guard an amazing white shark (pictured) which was ‘kicked’ by a bunch of males who then ‘took selfies’ with it because it lay dying on a New Zealand seaside

Beachgoers had been in a position to intervene and tried to rescue the animal (pictured) nevertheless it had succumb to its accidents and washed again onto the shore

Horrified beachgoers tried to intervene and cease the group’s brutality, however the males turned ‘exceptionally intimidating’, the publication reported.

‘Police and (the Division of Conservation) arrived on the scene as different beachgoers tried to drag the shark again into the water,’ the witness stated.

‘The group of males gave false particulars to police and joined the bigger group.’

A police spokesman confirmed they’d obtained stories the animal had been dragged onto the seaside and repeatedly kicked.

Lifeguards then tried to tug the shark again into deeper water, however observed the animal wasn’t transferring.

Shortly afterwards the shark was washed again onto the shore and confirmed lifeless.

It is believed a gill internet was used to catch the nice white shark.

Nice white sharks are protected in New Zealand waters below laws which carries a most penalty of a $250,000 superb and 6 months imprisonment.