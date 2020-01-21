Greater Clarity On Players’ Positions Under Dhoni’s Captaincy: Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has put his weight behind KL Rahul to bat at No. 5, stating that the workforce administration ought to stick with him as was once the case beneath Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “If KL Rahul fails four times batting at No. 5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, same wasn’t the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind,” Sehwag advised Cricbuzz.

Sehwag mentioned when Dhoni was the captain of the Indian workforce, there was extra readability about gamers’ batting positions.

“With Dhoni as captain, there was greater clarity with regards to each player’s position in the batting unit. He had an eye for talent and had identified individuals who would take Indian cricket forward,” Sehwag mentioned.

“With the top-order discovering it simpler for some time in limited-over cricket, it’s these within the middle-order who want backing from the captain. In case you do not give gamers time, how else will they study and change into massive gamers?

“I actually batted within the middle-order earlier than opening and made a number of errors, which even resulted within the workforce’s defeat. However you do not change into a giant participant sitting outdoors on the bench. Gamers want time,” he mentioned.

India gained the house ODI collection towards Australia 2-1 and Rahul batted at No. 5 with appreciable success. He additionally donned the wicketkeeping gloves within the absence of an injured Rishabh Pant.

The Karnataka batsman has been in good type of late and has proven indicators of with the ability to bat wherever, within the center or high. India subsequent tackle New Zealand on the highway in 5 T20Is beginning January 24, which shall be adopted by three ODIs and two Checks.