Greavsie film announced by BT Sport to showcase the life of Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves’ life will likely be documented in a model new movie by BT Sport in 2020.

Greavsie will premiere on BT Sport 2 on Tuesday 18th February and can have a good time the lifetime of the English soccer legend.

He grew to become a hero at Chelsea and Tottenham all through his profession, whereas additionally racking up 44 objectives in 51 caps for the England nationwide group.

Greaves grew to become a cult hero alongside former Liverpool ace Ian St John with their ITV sports activities present Saint and Greavsie.

Now 79 years outdated, Greaves is wheelchair sure following a critical stroke in 2015.

Previous and current soccer icons will function in Greavsie as they recount their best reminiscences of the much-loved icon.

The movie options an all-star solid of interviewees together with Harry Redknapp, Sir Geoff Hurst, Ian St John, Denis Regulation, George Cohen, Cliff Jones, Pat Jennings, Gary Lineker, Glenn Hoddle, Barry Davies, John Sillett, Alan Mullery, Ron Harris, Steve Perryman, Jimmy Tarbuck, Rio Ferdinand and several other members of Jimmy’s household.

’Greavsie’ will premiere at 10:30pm on BT Sport 2 on 18 February.

It’s the newest within the award-winning BT Sport Movies sequence – BTSport.com/movies