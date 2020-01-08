Greeley police officer cleared in connection with November shootout with suspect

A Greeley police officer is not going to be charged after participating in a November shootout with a 40-year-old man who later killed himself inside his dwelling.

Weld County District Lawyer Michael Rourke decided the officer — who the DA’s workplace declined to call — was justified in taking pictures Russell Cooley with a view to defend himself and others, Rourke wrote in a letter to Greeley Police Chief Mark Jones.

Round 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 14, police acquired experiences that somebody had shot at a car however when officers tried to contact Cooley’s automobile, he fled. Cooley fired rounds on the officers who had been in pursuit, the DA letter mentioned. One officer was shot in the appropriate arm.

Cooley and a feminine passenger fled right into a home at 3610 Marigold St., the place he fatally shot himself, the district lawyer mentioned.

Police discovered Cooley with two weapons inside the home, together with a rifle and revolver, the DA’s workplace mentioned.