News

Greeley police officer cleared in connection with November shootout with suspect

January 9, 2020
1 Min Read

A Greeley police officer is not going to be charged after participating in a November shootout with a 40-year-old man who later killed himself inside his dwelling.

Weld County District Lawyer Michael Rourke decided the officer — who the DA’s workplace declined to call — was justified in taking pictures Russell Cooley with a view to defend himself and others, Rourke wrote in a letter to Greeley Police Chief Mark Jones.

Round 9:25 p.m. on Nov. 14, police acquired experiences that somebody had shot at a car however when officers tried to contact Cooley’s automobile, he fled. Cooley fired rounds on the officers who had been in pursuit, the DA letter mentioned. One officer was shot in the appropriate arm.

Cooley and a feminine passenger fled right into a home at 3610 Marigold St., the place he fatally shot himself, the district lawyer mentioned.

Police discovered Cooley with two weapons inside the home, together with a rifle and revolver, the DA’s workplace mentioned.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment