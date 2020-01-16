EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

January 16, 2020
2 Min Read

Is the world prepared for a Gary Glitter renaissance? No! Completely not! That might be a horrible thought! And but Glitter, the previous glam-rock star who has been convicted many occasions of kid intercourse offenses and who’s presently in jail, simply retains displaying up. In a key scene from final yr's a number of Oscar nominee Joker , as an illustration, the Joker dances to Glitter's “Rock And Roll Part 2.” (Warner Bros. reportedly thought-about eradicating the track from the film. They didn’t.) And now we've obtained a brand new Inexperienced Day single that's constructed on a pattern of an outdated Gary Glitter cowl that Joan Jett did.

Subsequent month, Inexperienced Day will launch the brand new album Father Of All … , they usually've already shared the album's title observe and “Fire, Ready, Aim . ”Today, the band shares the album's third single. It's called “Oh Yeah !,” and it's a big, clean melodic rocker that gets a lot of its juice from a prominent sample. That sample comes from Joan Jett's 1980 single “Do You Wanna Contact Me (Oh Yeah),” a canopy of a 1973 Glitter track that Glitter co-wrote. On the “Oh Yeah!” YouTube description, Inexperienced Day write, “BTW we sampled a track from the good Joan Jett's Unhealthy Fame album. One of many writers on that track is a complete asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this track to IJM and RAINN. “

Within the new “Oh Yeah!” Video, Billie Joe Armstrong wanders by a dystopic world the place individuals are manner too obsessive about their telephones to note what's taking place round them. He's run over, as an illustration, by a man watching a Inexperienced Day drum tutorial on YouTube. Malia James directs. Watch it beneath.

Father Of All … is out 2/7 on Reprise. Inexperienced Day are heading out on an enormous stadium tour this yr with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment