Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

Is the world prepared for a Gary Glitter renaissance? No! Completely not! That might be a horrible thought! And but Glitter, the previous glam-rock star who has been convicted many occasions of kid intercourse offenses and who’s presently in jail, simply retains displaying up. In a key scene from final yr's a number of Oscar nominee Joker , as an illustration, the Joker dances to Glitter's “Rock And Roll Part 2.” (Warner Bros. reportedly thought-about eradicating the track from the film. They didn’t.) And now we've obtained a brand new Inexperienced Day single that's constructed on a pattern of an outdated Gary Glitter cowl that Joan Jett did.

Subsequent month, Inexperienced Day will launch the brand new album Father Of All … , they usually've already shared the album's title observe and “Fire, Ready, Aim . ”Today, the band shares the album's third single. It's called “Oh Yeah !,” and it's a big, clean melodic rocker that gets a lot of its juice from a prominent sample. That sample comes from Joan Jett's 1980 single “Do You Wanna Contact Me (Oh Yeah),” a canopy of a 1973 Glitter track that Glitter co-wrote. On the “Oh Yeah!” YouTube description, Inexperienced Day write, “BTW we sampled a track from the good Joan Jett's Unhealthy Fame album. One of many writers on that track is a complete asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this track to IJM and RAINN. “

Within the new “Oh Yeah!” Video, Billie Joe Armstrong wanders by a dystopic world the place individuals are manner too obsessive about their telephones to note what's taking place round them. He's run over, as an illustration, by a man watching a Inexperienced Day drum tutorial on YouTube. Malia James directs. Watch it beneath.

Father Of All … is out 2/7 on Reprise. Inexperienced Day are heading out on an enormous stadium tour this yr with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.