Greggs is set to roll out nationwide deliveries of its pastries

By Sophie Regulation For Mailonline

Printed: 10:23 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:24 EST, 9 January 2020

Greggs has had a whirlwind of a 12 months following the roll-out of its vegan sausage roll and steak beak, and now the bakery is about to launch a nationwide supply service.

Followers of the pasties and desserts will have the ability to order Greggs items straight to their door after quite a few profitable trials with Deliveroo, Simply Eat and UberEats.

The excessive avenue chain has been testing out the deliveries in varied UK cities since 2017, together with Newcastle, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

However Greggs is ‘very shut’ to saying which supply service it is going to companion with in 2020, which is able to roll out nationwide, in line with Metropolis A.M.

It has additionally introduced it is going to prolong its opening hours, that means hungry pastry lovers can get their repair till 9pm.

It comes after the most important bakery chain in Britain introduced it is going to pay its employees a bonus of round £300 every, following the success of its vegan vary this 12 months.

The bonus increase comes a 12 months after the anticipated launch of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll, which has helped push up gross sales and prolong the chain’s enchantment to a brand new viewers.

Chief Government Roger Whiteside stated: ‘I’m delighted to announce that we’ll even be making a particular further cost to all of our colleagues throughout the enterprise who’ve labored so onerous to ship this success in what has been an exceptional 12 months.’

The meat-free pastry snack, which is now being branded as ‘iconic’ by the corporate, has been adopted by different initiatives with the current launch of a vegan steak bake and a vegan doughnut.

And the corporate has promised to maintain evolving to cater to different chosen diets.

Greggs opened 138 new retailers and closed 41 over the 12 months, bringing its whole to 2,050 throughout the UK. It plans so as to add an additional 100 all through 2020, with gross sales rising by 13.5 %

The vegan steak bake was launched simply final week, which noticed frenzied pastry fiends in Newcastle line up within the freezing chilly to make sure they obtained their fingers on the £1.55 Quorn-based deal with.

The eagerly-anticipated pastry is being rolled out at 1,300 and offered out rapidly at dozens of shops.

Different Excessive Avenue eating places have additionally jumped on the ‘Veganuary’ bandwagon, with KFC launching a no-chicken burger, Subway introducing a no-meatball marinara sub and McDonald’s providing a brand new vegan meal as they try and emulate the large success of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll.