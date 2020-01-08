Greggs staff will each get £300 extra pay this month after 9.2% sales rise boosted by vegan range

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

The biggest bakery chain in Britain pays its workers round £300 every in bonuses this 12 months, following a ‘phenomenal’ gross sales rise boosted by its new vegan vary.

Greggs introduced a £7million windfall fee to its workers, saying its underlying pre-tax revenue, even with the payout to workers, could be forward of expectations when it proclaims the 2019 leads to March.

The 22,000 workers can count on round £300 every on high of their common pay on the finish of January.

Greggs had a ‘phenomenal’ 9.2 p.c gross sales rise this 12 months, boosted by its new vegan vary. The vegan sausage roll has helped push up gross sales and prolong the chain’s attraction (file photograph)

Chief Government Roger Whiteside mentioned: ‘I’m delighted to announce that we are going to even be making a particular extra fee to all of our colleagues throughout the enterprise who’ve labored so arduous to ship this success in what has been an outstanding 12 months.’

It comes a 12 months after the anticipated launch of Greggs’ vegan sausage roll, which has helped push up gross sales and prolong the chain’s attraction to a brand new viewers.

The meat-free pastry snack, which is now being termed as ‘iconic’ by the corporate, has been adopted by different initiatives with the latest launch of a vegan steak bake and a vegan doughnut.

The corporate promised to maintain evolving to cater to different chosen diets.

The corporate additionally just lately launched a vegan steak bake (pictured) and a vegan doughnut. Gross sales grew three.5 p.c in comparison with 7.2 p.c development in 2018 (file photograph)

Greggs opened 138 new outlets and closed 41 over the 12 months, bringing its complete to 2,050 throughout the UK. It plans so as to add an additional 100 all through 2020.

Gross sales grew 13.5 p.c in comparison with 7.2 p.c development in 2018. Like-for-like gross sales, which strips out the impact of store openings and closures, have been up 9.2 p.c.

Mr Whiteside mentioned: ‘Seeking to the 12 months forward, we face sturdy gross sales comparatives and value inflation headwinds current a problem.’

Amongst these challenges, which have been predicted to be harder than lately, are the rise in nationwide residing wage prices, the enterprise mentioned. It additionally warned the rising worth of pork was more likely to impression the enterprise.

In October, Greggs mentioned it was stockpiling key substances, comparable to pork, forward of Brexit.