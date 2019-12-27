Greggs’ vegan steak bake is ‘CONFIRMED’

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:29 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:41 EST, 27 December 2019

Greggs appears set to launch a vegan model of its celebrated Steak Bake within the coming days.

A label for meat-free product was circulated on social media right this moment after being noticed by a buyer in a Cardiff department of the British pastry chain.

The snap suggests the Vegan Steak Bake is able to hit shops. Particulars on the label reveal will probably be made primarily from meat different Quorn and can price £1.55.

It’s not identified when the Vegan Steak Bake will go on sale however some social media customers recommend it could possibly be as quickly as tomorrow. Earlier stories declare Greggs will unveil a whole vegan vary subsequent month.

A label for meat-free Vegan Steak Bake, pictured, was circulated on social media right this moment after being noticed by a buyer in a Cardiff department of the British pastry chain

The revelation despatched vegan social media customers right into a frenzy, pictured. It’s not identified when the Vegan Steak Bake will go on sale however some social media customers recommend it could possibly be tomorrow

The revelation despatched vegan social media customers right into a frenzy, with one saying they ‘want it now’.

Vegan shopper Rosie Anne Barnett, is assumed to have shared the picture on the UK Vegan’s Fb web page, Edinburgh Dwell reported.

It has since been shared on a variety of Instagram accounts, together with Vegan Meals UK, which boasts 94,300 followers.

The publish learn: ‘CONFIRMED! The very first official proof that @greggs_official will launch a Vegan Steak Bake! And plenty of guessed appropriate that will probably be Quorn making the ‘steak’ a part of it. It ought to launch right this moment perhaps/hopefully and can price £1.55.’

The picture shared on a variety of Instagram accounts, together with Vegan Meals UK, which boasts 94,300 followers. Pictured, excited vegan buyers left feedback on the picture

Commenting on the picture one consumer wrote: ‘Get your self to a Greggs!!’

One other added: ‘Implausible. Having Big chain Gregg on the vegan facet it’s going to make a big impact.’

The information follows months of hypothesis that the retailer is planning a vegan vary following the success of its Vegan Sausage Roll.

Chief govt Roger Whiteside revealed the information in August, claiming demand for the vegan sausage roll demonstrated prospects needed a distinct choice.

The information follows months of hypothesis that the retailer is planning a vegan vary following the success of its Vegan Sausage Roll. Pictured, the sell-out vegan sausage roll

Chief govt Roger Whiteside, pictured, revealed in August that Greggs was planning a vegahn vary, claiming demand for the sausage roll demonstrated prospects’ tastes

Talking on LBC radio, Mr Whiteside stated the corporate was additionally engaged on a ‘particular product’ however wouldn’t reveal what it was as a result of it might ‘be giving freely every thing to our opponents’.

He added: ‘However I’ll say we’re working away at seeing if we will give you a vegan model of all our top-selling strains. Clearly individuals need a vegan choice.

‘If we will achieve doing that and produce one thing that tastes simply nearly as good because the meat model, then that can promote very efficiently. That is what’s been proven with the vegan sausage roll.’

Mr Whiteside stated going into the vegan market was ‘in line with what our prospects need to devour’.

MailOnline has contacted Greggs for remark.