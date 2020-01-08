News

Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Safety forces have cordoned off the realm and launched a search operation following the assault on CRPF personnel at Habak Chowk in Srinagar.

Watch: 18 injured in grenade blast at Jammu bus stand







No less than two civilians had been injured after a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Habak Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday. January eight. The grenade missed the goal and exploded inflicting accidents to civilians close by. Nevertheless, no CRPF personnel was injured.

Militants hurl grenade, several people got injured in J&K

The grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir College.Representational picture

Safety forces have cordoned off the realm and launched a search operation following the assault on CRPF personnel.

Sources advised a information company that the grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir College.

Police events have reached the spot and have began an investigation.

(It is a growing story. Extra info is awaited)

Urged Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment