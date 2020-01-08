Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured

Watch: 18 injured in grenade blast at Jammu bus stand













No less than two civilians had been injured after a grenade was lobbed at a CRPF deployment at Habak Chowk in Srinagar on Wednesday. January eight. The grenade missed the goal and exploded inflicting accidents to civilians close by. Nevertheless, no CRPF personnel was injured.

The grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir College.Representational picture

Safety forces have cordoned off the realm and launched a search operation following the assault on CRPF personnel.

Sources advised a information company that the grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir College.

Police events have reached the spot and have began an investigation.

(It is a growing story. Extra info is awaited)