Grenadier Guard wears medal to court as he faces trial with fellow squaddie after armed robberies

Two troopers serving within the regiment that conducts ceremonial duties for the Queen carried out a string of armed robberies throughout south London in simply three days, a courtroom has heard.

Grenadier Guards Kristopher James-Merrill, 20, and Dillon Sharpe, 23, are alleged to have raided seven comfort shops with their buddy Marlon Wright, 25, between July 24 and 26 2018.

The regiment is likely one of the most senior within the British Military with troopers recognised by the scarlet tunic and bearskin uniforms they put on whereas on ceremonial responsibility at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Citadel.

Sharpe, disguised in black clothes, a hood and a masks, threatened the shopkeepers with a handgun, demanding they hand over money.

He travelled by automobile to hold out the theft spree and jurors heard James-Merrill’s Mercedes was linked to the crimes, whereas Wright was caught on CCTV.

James-Merrill, a serving soldier from Brixton, south-west London, arrived at Kingston Crown Court docket on Monday with a army medal pinned to his darkish blue swimsuit, which he wore with a white shirt, striped tie and glasses.

He and Wright, from Mitcham, additionally in south-west London, deny 4 tried robberies, three robberies and 7 counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to trigger worry of violence.

Sharpe, from Dulwich, south-east London, has beforehand pleaded responsible to the entire 14 expenses and isn’t standing trial, the jury was advised.

Prosecutor Fraser Coxhill mentioned: ‘He subsequently admits being the male who entered the outlets wielding a handgun.

‘There is no such thing as a dispute these defendants are identified to one another.

‘Mr Sharpe and Mr James-Merrill had been on the time serving guardsmen within the British Military and Mr James-Merrill is a serving Grenadier Guard.

‘Marlon Wright was good mates with them each.’

The courtroom heard 4 outlets had been focused between round 11pm on July 24 2018 and the early hours of the next day.

One other three robberies or tried robberies had been carried out inside simply an hour on July 26.

Mr Coxhill mentioned: ‘Over a three-day interval between July 24 and 26 2018, the identical hooded and masked man entered seven small comfort outlets and robbed, or tried to rob, the shopkeepers of money.

‘On every event, he threatened those that labored there with what gave the impression to be a firearm.

‘It’s the prosecution case that these defendants, along with one other male Dillon Sharpe, every performed a task in these offences.’

The courtroom heard Sharpe entered the primary store in Croydon carrying a masks and black clothes, demanding the shopkeeper open the secure earlier than pointing a handgun at him.

He made off with round £1,000 from the until after a scuffle which left the sufferer with accidents to his face and head, whereas police later recovered for a pistol close by.

However Sharpe was thwarted as he tried to hold out a second raid close by simply 5 minutes later, Mr Coxhill mentioned.

The prosecutor advised jurors the shopkeeper was carrying a big picket stick used to shut the shutters when he noticed the robber.

‘He instinctively ran in direction of him in an try and chase him off and Mr Sharpe ran out of the store,’ he mentioned.

The trial continues