Grenfell blaze survivors slam the appointment of a key inquiry adviser

Grenfell Tower survivors have criticised the appointment of a key adviser to the tragedy’s inquiry who has hyperlinks to the agency blamed for its lethal cladding.

Benita Mehra is to help retired decide Sir Martin Moore-Bick’s inquiry into the blaze which claimed 72 lives.

Miss Mehra beforehand ran a physique given a £71,00zero grant from the charitable arm of Arconic, the US firm which made the panels used on the 24-storey tower.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died within the tragedy, stated: ‘We will probably be completely livid if she is on the platform and it might be morally flawed to maintain this particular person there’

The cash was given to the Ladies’s Engineering Society, which Miss Mehra led between 2015 and 2018.

The charity confirmed she had helped draft the appliance, and the funds arrived three months after the 2017 blaze.

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died within the tragedy, stated: ‘We will be absolutely furious if she is on the platform and it would be morally wrong to keep this person there.’

A Cupboard Workplace spokesman stated the donation was ‘unrelated to the issues being considered by the inquiry’.