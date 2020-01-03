Greta Thunberg celebrates her 17th birthday by holding a climate change protest

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Teenage eco warrior Greta Thunberg caught to routine on her 17th birthday and joined a weekly ‘Fridays for Future’ march exterior the Swedish parliament.

She joined different local weather activists exterior the parliament in Riksdagen, in Stockholm on Friday, January three, for the 72th consecutive week of the marches.

Thunberg tweeted an image of herself on the march early this morning, wrapped up heat within the chilly climate and holding her trademark signal studying in Swedish: ‘College strike for local weather’.

It comes after the Swedish teenager gave a message to her followers on New Yr’s Eve thanking them for his or her assist. ‘What a yr… I received’t even attempt to summarise it – however nothing would have been potential with out your assist. So thanks!’ she mentioned.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes half within the weekly ‘Fridays For Future’ local weather strike exterior the Swedish parliament in Stockholm on her 17th birthday

The college strike for the local weather marches had been sparked by Thunberg when she staged her first protest in August 2018, on the age of 15.

It has since unfold all around the world to contain greater than 100,000 schoolchildren who take day off from class to take part in demonstrations to name for motion on local weather change.

Thunberg arrived again in her dwelling nation final month after an epic voyage noticed her cross the Atlantic from the UK to America earlier than visiting cities throughout the US and Canada, then returning to Portugal.

A fellow activist snaps an image of Greta Thunberg on the local weather march on her 17th birthday

The schoolgirl’s dogged activism has seen her invited to talk at parliaments internationally, give a speech to the UN, and change into Time’s Particular person of the Yr

From there she glided by practice to a local weather summit in Spain – which ended with out an settlement – earlier than visiting Turin and Basel on her approach again to Sweden. The younger local weather activist refuses to journey by airplane as a result of environmental value and has twice crossed the Atlantic by boat in current months.

The schoolgirl’s dogged activism has seen her invited to talk at parliaments internationally, give a speech to the UN, and change into Time’s Particular person of the Yr.

She was nominated for this yr’s Nobel Peace Prize after spearheading a world motion demanding world leaders take motion on local weather change.

Thunberg docked on the North Cove Marina close to the World Commerce Heart in Manhattan on arrival in August

She arrived again in her dwelling nation of Sweden final month

Greta is at the moment on a spot yr from her schooling and heads again to highschool in August.

Greta’s father has lately revealed how his daughter suffered with melancholy, however the teenager says her activism has been like a drugs.

She advised Radio four: ‘It actually helps in getting out of that melancholy as a result of it provides a sense you’re having an influence.’

Greta added: ‘Simply being a part of a motion that has a lot influence on the world is an incredible feeling. I want that extra individuals may really feel like that.’