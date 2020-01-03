Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter moniker to ‘SHARON’ after viral Celebrity Mastermind clip

By Katie Weston For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:13 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 15:24 EST, three January 2020

Greta Thunberg sparked a Twitter meltdown after altering her moniker on the social media platform to ‘Sharon’, following a viral clip of Amanda Henderson on Movie star Mastermind.

The Casualty star beforehand left viewers in tears of laughter when she wrongly thought the teenage local weather activist was named ‘Sharon’.

Greta Thunberg, 17, modified her Twitter moniker after a clip of Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessing her identify as ‘Sharon’ on Movie star Mastermind went viral

The actress, who stars as nurse Robyn Miller on the BBC cleaning soap Casualty, was requested for the identify of the creator who wrote the e-book ‘No-one is Too Small To Make A Distinction’

The 33-year-old was requested by quiz present presenter John Humphries for the identify of the creator who wrote the e-book ‘No-one is Too Small To Make A Distinction.’

However the perplexed actress, who stars as nurse Robyn Miller on the BBC cleaning soap, had the viewers howling as she answered, ‘Sharon?’

Henderson appeared alongside actor Paul Chuckle, TV chef Levi Roots and comic Geoff Norcott on the celeb version of the present.

The episode was initially set to air on 28 December however aired on BBC One on 2 January.

The video has since been shared throughout social media a whole lot of hundreds of instances.

Comic Mark Smith tweeted the clip captioned: ‘2020 is cancelled’, with the submit gaining 9,000 retweets and over 45,000 likes.

Thunberg’s determination to alter her Twitter moniker to ‘Sharon’ additionally prompted response on Twitter, with one consumer posting: ‘Honest play to @GretaThunberg ‘Sharon’ made me chuckle so much.’

One other wrote: ‘Fairly an excellent response from @GretaThunberg after the present viral clip going round from Movie star Mastermind.

Thunberg posted an image of herself (above) thanking Twitter customers for the birthday needs

‘We’ve got an early contender for Twitter Second of 2020 already.’

A 3rd added: ‘Positive nice work from @GretaThunberg AKA Sharon.’

The teenage eco warrior caught to routine on her 17th birthday at present and joined a weekly ‘Fridays for Future’ march outdoors the Swedish parliament.

She joined different local weather activists outdoors the parliament in Riksdagen, in Stockholm on Friday, January three, for the 72th consecutive week of the marches.

Thunberg tweeted an image of herself on the march early this morning, wrapped up heat within the chilly climate and holding her trademark signal studying in Swedish: ‘Faculty strike for local weather’.

She later tweeted one other image taken by herself, posting: ‘Thanks a lot for all of the birthday needs at present!!’

It comes after the Swedish teenager gave a message to her followers on New Yr’s Eve thanking them for his or her assist. ‘What a 12 months… I received’t even attempt to summarise it – however nothing would have been attainable with out your assist. So thanks!’ she stated.