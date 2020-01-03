Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to ‘Sharon’ following ‘Celebrity Mastermind’ fail

Greta Thunberg has modified her Twitter title after a contestant on Movie star Mastermind wrongfully referred to as her Sharon when answering a query.

Casualty actress Amanda Henderson appeared on a latest particular version of the enduring BBC quiz present alongside Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle, celeb chef Levi Roots, and comic Geoff Norcott.

Whereas she aced her specialist topic (songs from animated Disney movies spanning 1989-1999, getting eight solutions out of 9 appropriate on questions on Mulan, The Lion King and Hercules) she didn’t do too nicely when it got here to the Basic Data spherical.

John Humphrys requested the actress: “The 2019 e-book entitled No-one is Too Small To Make A Distinction is a set of speeches made by a Swedish local weather change activist. What’s her title?”

The reply is Greta Thunberg, nonetheless Henderson answered: “Sharon.”

#Sharon pic.twitter.com/TIPzstqLQX — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January three, 2020

In response to the hilarious blunder, which went viral on social media, the local weather change activist, who turned 17 at present (Jan three), modified her Twitter title from Greta Thunberg to ‘Sharon’.

“We’re three days into 2020. trump ordered an air strike on iran’s military commander, australia is on fire, and greta thunberg has changed her name on twitter to sharon because robyn from bbc casualty didn’t know who she was. what the hell is this year?” one Twitter person wrote, responding to the change.

BBC Entrance Row presenter Stig Abell added: “That Sharon Thunberg has got great Twitter game.”

One other person wrote: “I can’t wait for Sharon Thunberg to be the prime minister of Sweden & officially change the national anthem to La Voix.”

The episode of Movie star Mastermind that includes Amanda Henderson was initially set to air December 28 and has been on iPlayer since then, however aired on BBC One on January 2.

In the meantime, Patti Smith has shared a poem wishing Greta Thunberg a cheerful birthday because the environmental activist turns 17.

Taking to Instagram to share her birthday needs, Smith posted of Thunberg in a pink jumper accompanied by a brief poem.