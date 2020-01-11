Greta Thunberg demands world leaders end the ‘madness’ of investing in fossil fuels

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:01 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:01 EST, 11 January 2020

Greta Thunberg has demanded that world leaders finish the ‘insanity’ of investing in exploring using fossil fuels.

The 17-year-old Swedish activist and 21 different youth local weather campaigners are calling on the leaders who will likely be attending the World Financial Discussion board in Davos this month to instantly ditch holdings in fossil gasoline corporations.

In an article she wrote for the Guardian, she mentioned: ‘Something much less could be a betrayal in opposition to life itself.

Greta Thunberg and 21 different youth local weather campaigners are calling on the leaders who will likely be attending the World Financial Discussion board in Davos this month

The 17-year-old Swedish activist will demand that world leaders finish the ‘insanity’ of investing in exploring using fossil fuels

‘We demand that you simply play your half in placing an finish to this insanity.’

She famous whopping $5.2trillion (£4trillion) was spent the world over final yr on subsidising fossil fuels, based on the Worldwide Financial Fund.

She added: ‘Younger individuals are being let down by older generations and people in energy.

‘To some it might look like we’re asking for lots. However that is simply the very minimal effort wanted to start out the fast sustainable transition.’

She famous whopping $5.2trillion (£4trillion) was spent the world over final yr on subsidising fossil fuels, based on the Worldwide Financial Fund. Pictured is President Donald Trump ultimately yr’s assembly

The Davos assembly, which begins on January 21, will even cowl matters equivalent to The way to Save the Planet, Fairer Economies and Higher Enterprise

In simply 4 years for the reason that 2015 Paris local weather settlement, funding banks have supplied greater than $700billion (£535billion) to fossil gasoline corporations for brand spanking new initiatives.

The group, which incorporates activists from the US, Australia, Brazil, Russia, India and Nigeria, are demanding that ‘all corporations, banks, establishments and governments instantly and utterly divest from fossil fuels.’

The Davos assembly, which begins on January 21, will even cowl matters equivalent to The way to Save the Planet, Fairer Economies and Higher Enterprise.