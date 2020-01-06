Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf’s claims she has been “brainwashed” into believing in climate change

Greta Thunberg has responded to Meat Loaf’s claims that she has been “brainwashed” into believing in local weather change.

The hard rock veteran argued last week (January 3) that the 17-year-old activist's time would be better spent on something other than working to reverse climate change.

“I feel for that Greta,” he stated. “She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t. She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Thunberg, who has become a figurehead for the global environmental movement and inspired numerous protests, strikes and the ongoing work of Extinction Rebellion, has now responded to the musician.

“It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.”

Last year, Thunberg was nominated for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize and was named TIME's Person Of The Year. Billie Eilish has also praised her, saying she had "paved the way" for her generation.

“She’s doing her thing and I feel honoured to be compared to her,” Eilish informed NME. “Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change] so that we don’t all die. Old people are gonna die and don’t really care if we die, but we don’t wanna die yet.”

Read more: climate change activist Greta Thunberg's speech to the UN

Thunberg's climate activism in 2019 has drawn praise from the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Björk and The 1975 — the latter even invited Thunberg to collaborate with them on a track in the summer.

Last year, Meat Loaf made headlines when he fell offstage during a speaking event and broke his collarbone. He has previously claimed that his health issues that resulted in him collapsing on stage at another event mean that he may never sing again.