Greta Thunberg Says Climate Demands “Completely Ignored” At Davos

Davos, Switzerland:

Teenage local weather activist Greta Thunberg on Friday stated calls to the company elite assembly in Davos to instantly disinvest in fossil fuels had been ignored.

“We had a few demands (coming into the World Economic Forum). Of course these demands have been completely ignored. We expected nothing less,” Thunberg informed reporters within the Swiss ski resort on the final day of the convention.

Thunberg was a spotlight of the 50th version of the convention, drawing large consideration together with barbs by US Secretary Steven Mnuchin who on Thursday informed the teenager to go “study economics”.

Requested about Mnuchin’s feedback, the Swede stated: “Of course it has no effect. We are being criticised like that all the time.”

“If we cared about that, we would not be able to do what we do. We put ourselves in the spotlight.”

The spat between Mnuchin and Thunberg underlined the tensions over local weather change on the World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos, the place governments and main corporations have come underneath stress to behave now on international warming.

Requested in regards to the 17-year-old’s demand for a direct halt to funding in fossil fuels, Mnuchin stated on Thursday: “Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” including after a pause that it was “a joke”. “After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us.”

In a speech on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump castigated the “prophets of doom” that predict a local weather “apocalypse”, in feedback broadly seen as an assault on Thunberg who sat within the viewers.

However both accidentally or design, there was no assembly between Trump and Thunberg on the discussion board.

