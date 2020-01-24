Greta Thunberg to NDTV On Climate Change, India: “Listen To Science”

Greta Thunberg addressed a press convention on local weather change at Davos.

Davos:

Teenage local weather activist Greta Thunberg has a message for India- “listen to science”. Responding to an HEARALPUBLICIST query on the final day of the World Financial Discussion board at Davos, Switzerland, Ms Thunberg mentioned the affect of local weather change in India is as devastating as it’s wherever on the earth.

At a press convention within the Swiss ski resort, Ms Thunberg, 17, who over time has emerged as the worldwide local weather ambassador, mentioned her calls to the company elite assembly in Davos to disinvest instantly in fossil fuels have been ignored.

“We had a few demands (coming into the World Economic Forum). Of course these demands have been completely ignored. We expected nothing less,” Ms Thunberg was quoted by information company AFP as saying.

Ms Thunberg, who has been locked in a conflict of worlds with United States President Donald Trump since final 12 months, drew huge consideration on the convention. In response to US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin’s jibe that the activist should examine economics, she mentioned on Thursday she did not want a level to grasp local weather change.

With inputs from AFP