Greta Thunberg Turns 17, Marks Birthday With 7-Hour Climate Protest

Greta Thunberg says she will not have a birthday cake however can have a dinner. (File)

STOCKHOLM:

“I’m not the kind of person who celebrates birthdays,” Greta Thunberg stated as she turned 17 on Friday, marking the event in inimitable type – with a seven-hour protest exterior the Swedish parliament.

The local weather activist braved winter situations in her native Stockholm to proceed the weekly Friday Faculty Strike for the Local weather marketing campaign that helped catapult her to worldwide fame.

“I stand here striking from 8am until 3pm as usual … then I’ll go home,” Thunberg, Time journal’s Individual of the 12 months for 2019, informed Reuters.

“I won’t have a birthday cake but we’ll have a dinner.”

It has been a busy 12 months for Thunberg, who crisscrossed the globe by automotive, practice and boat – however not airplane – to demand motion on local weather change.

“It has been a strange and busy year, but also a great one because I have found something I want to do with my life and what I am doing is having an impact,” she stated.

When she was 15, Thunberg started skipping faculty on Fridays to show exterior the Swedish parliament to push her authorities to curb carbon emissions. Her marketing campaign gave rise to a grassroots motion that has gone world, inspiring hundreds of thousands of individuals to take motion.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)