Grey is Britain’s most popular new car colour for 2019

Gray has cemented its place as Britain’s hottest new automotive color, with greater than half one million fashions specced in that tone in 2019.

It was chosen for nearly 1 / 4 of recent automobiles purchased final 12 months, in accordance with the Society of Motor Producers and Merchants – outselling black by greater than 50,000 automobiles.

Nonetheless, this choice would possible have come at a value to new automotive consumers, with That is Cash discovering that gray paint can price within the area of £500 to £750 further for the most well-liked fashions of the earlier 12 months.

Some 521,273 new motors that left showrooms in 2019 have been gray, the official figures revealed.

The Volkswagen Golf was formally the most-chosen mannequin to be painted gray, information present.

Black was in second place with 466,276 automobiles, accounting for one in 5 new automobiles leaving supplier forecourts.

In third spot was white, representing 18 per cent of all new fashions and a complete of 414.403 gross sales.

It means, fairly blandly, that three out of 5 automobiles becoming a member of UK roads final time period have been shades of monochrome.

The numbers additionally present the current shift in new automobile color preferences over the past decade, with black being hottest from 2009 to 2012, adopted by an unprecedented recognition of white motors.

The white automotive phenomenon had beforehand been put all the way down to the recognition of tech units like Apple merchandise, but in addition automotive makers’ desire to supply white as a no-cost paint possibility on new fashions.

White shortly began to fall down the pecking order when many producers selected to take away it as a free paint possibility in hope that consumers would pay further to stay modern.

The highest 5 hottest colors for brand spanking new automobiles in 2019 was accomplished by blue and pink in fourth and fifth respectively.

The one new entrant within the high 10 was yellow, which changed beige in tenth place.

Maroon, cream and pink have been probably the most unpopular new automotive colors final 12 months, taking a mixed market share of lower than 1%.

SMMT chief government Mike Hawes stated: ‘For many consumers, the color is the primary of many choices they will choose on their new automotive, and at present there are extra prospects to personalise your automotive than ever earlier than.

‘Drivers can select from many tons of of fashions geared up with the most recent low and zero-emission powertrains, superior security and linked tech and thrilling consolation and comfort options.

‘There actually is one thing to swimsuit each driving want – and color style – available on the market in 2020.’

New automotive gross sales declined by 2.four per cent in 2019, with the trade blaming quite a few points together with weak enterprise and client confidence, political and financial instability, and confusion over clear air zones.

Gray is likely to be the most well-liked color but it surely is not the most cost effective (and isn’t a free paint possibility)…

Selecting a gray automotive will price you extra cash, in accordance with some quantity crunching by That is Cash.

To work out how a lot nearly all of motorists have been spending on having a automotive painted gray, we used the highest 10 best-selling motors of final 12 months and reviewed how a lot every producer is charging for the completely different tones of that color.

We additionally listed which colors have been free for every of the most well-liked new automobiles of 2019.

And since the SMMT gives a chart of probably the most chosen color for the nation’s 10 best-selling fashions, we have additionally listed how a lot further it might have price consumers final 12 months to have probably the most picked palette.

For example, the most well-liked automotive of final 12 months, the Ford Fiesta, solely has one gray tone known as Milano Grigio you can solely have on a top-of-the-range Vignale mannequin. It’s going to price an additional £500.

The Fiesta solely has one no-cost color possibility – a non-metallic pink.

Blue was probably the most chosen color for Fiesta consumers final 12 months, the SMMT, says, which might have price homeowners an additional £500 to £750 relying on which of the three blue choices obtainable they went for.

Here is a rundown of the highest 10 automobiles and the associated fee related to have them in the most well-liked colors:

You possibly can solely get a Fiesta Vignale in Milano Grigio – a mix of gray and beige – however for an additional £500

1. Ford Fiesta – 77,833 registrations

Gray paint choices: Milano Grigio (£500, however solely obtainable on Vignale mannequin)

Free paint color(s): Race Purple

Hottest color and value: Blue

Chrome Blue (£500), Desert Island Blue (£650), Ford Efficiency Blue (£750, however solely obtainable for ST fashions)

2. Volkswagen Golf, 58,994 registrations

Paint info not obtainable on account of imminent arrival of recent Mk8 Golf

three. Ford Focus, 56,619 registrations

Gray paint choices: n/a

Free paint color(s): Race Purple

Hottest color and value: Blue

Chrome Blue (£550), Desert Island Blue (£700), For Efficiency Blue (£800, however solely obtainable on ST fashions)

This Moonstone Gray possibility is an additional £565 if you’d like a Vauxhall Corsa within the tone

four. Vauxhall Corsa, 54,239 registrations

Gray paint choices: Quarts Gray (£565), Moonstone Gray (£565)

Free paint color(s): n/a

Hottest color and value: White

Summit White (£340)

That is what £595 metallic Mountain Gray paint appears like for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback

5. Mercedes-Benz A-Class, 53,724 registrations

Gray paint choices: Mountain Gray Metallic (£595)

Free paint color(s): Polar White

Hottest color and value: Black

Cosmos Black Metallic (£595)

Gun Metallic is the one gray possibility on Qashqai fashions – it was additionally the most well-liked, regardless of being an non-compulsory £575 further

6. Nissan Qashqai, 52,532 registrations

Gray paint choices: Gun Metallic (£575)

Free paint color(s): Flame Purple

Hottest color and value: Gray

Gun Metallic (£575)

Magentic gray paint for brand spanking new Ford Kuga is a whopping £750 – the priciest on this checklist

7. Ford Kuga, 47,671 registrations

Gray paint choices: Magnetic (£750)

Free paint color(s): Blazer Blue

Hottest color and value: Black

Agathe Black (£600)

There are two gray choices for the Mini Hatchback. Each price the identical – £525 further for a 5-door mannequin

eight. Mini Hatchback, 41,188 registrations

Gray paint choices: Moonwalk Gray (£525), Emerald Gray (£525)

Free paint color(s): Pepper White

Hottest color and value: Gray

Moonwalk Gray (£525), Emerald Gray (£525)

The VW Polo is the one mannequin on this high 10 greatest sellers checklist that has gray as a no-cost paint possibility, Urano Gray (pictured). Limestone Gray Metallic prices £570 further

9. Volkswagen Polo, 37,453 registrations

Gray paint choices: Urano Gray (free), Limestone Gray Metallic (£570)

Free paint color(s): Urano Gray

Hottest color and value: Black

Deep Black Pearl (£570)

A Kia Sportage painted in Pental Metallic gray will price an additional £615

10. Kia Sportage, 34,503 registrations

Gray paint choices: Darkish Penta Metallic (£615)

Free paint color(s): Copper Stone

Hottest color and value: Gray

Darkish Penta Metallic (£615)