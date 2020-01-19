Grieving son’s fury after ‘Britain’s best pub’ refuses £660 refund on birthday meal

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

A grieving diner has slammed a Michelin-starred pub dubbed the ‘UK’s greatest’ for not giving him a refund after he could not make his £660 reservation as a result of his father died.

Martin O’Grady handed over the cash as a pre-payment for a birthday meal on the award-winning Fordwich Arms close to Canterbury, Kent, which was final 12 months named the UK’s greatest pub on the GQ Journal Meals and Drink Awards.

However 4 days earlier than the bash on New Yr’s Eve, his father had a critical accident overseas and a member of the family tried to alter the reservation, which was for a desk of six.

Nevertheless, the request was refused, as was a full refund, and on the day of the deliberate meal, Mr O’Grady’s father died.

He took to Fb to share his disappointment, saying: ‘We’re totally disgusted by this expertise, to not point out £660 worse off, and simply really feel compelled to share this horrifying story with anybody ever contemplating making a reservation at this institution.

‘There aren’t any phrases.’

In response to the general public submit, Fordwich Arms head chef Dan Smith stated he was ‘sorry to listen to of Mr O’Grady’s loss’.

However he instructed how a pre-payment was taken as a result of a number of ‘premium costly components’ had been bought specifically for the night time.

He additionally spoke of getting to cowl the wages of 16 employees members introduced in to supply the ‘greatest expertise service’, including: ‘Which means margins are very tight as at all times in eating places.’

However the response has additional angered Mr O’Grady.

He stated: ‘Clearly they’re feeling the warmth from all of the destructive consideration this has drawn.

‘They’re ”sorry for my loss”? They did not talk that to me.

The award-winning Fordwich Arms close to Canterbury, Kent, which was final 12 months named the UK’s greatest pub

‘It appears that evidently all of the destructive feedback and criticism has pressurised them into commenting. Conceitedness at greatest.

‘Their rationale is nearly economics. The human side of this appears fully misplaced on these folks.’

Mr O’Grady reiterated he had not sought a refund from the pub, and merely wished to alter the date of the reserving given his father’s accident and grave situation.

He stated: ‘We had been merely requesting a goodwill gesture to permit us to alter our reservation to a later date as soon as I had an opportunity to return to the UK.

‘When requested how administration view such extenuating circumstances the supervisor and homeowners neither cared nor wished to listen to something about it.

‘One other recital of phrases and situations ensued.’

Mr Smith stated Mr O’Grady was instructed tickets for the New Yr’s Eve dinner had been non-refundable, however stated they might be transferred to a different particular person.

He defined: ‘The primary contact we had with this reserving was a telephone name on Saturday, December 28, through which we had been knowledgeable that one of many social gathering’s kinfolk was unwell.

‘As soon as we had heard the information our supervisor instantly phoned the 2 tables on the ready checklist. Nevertheless, on the late stage they’d already made plans elsewhere.

‘Sadly, because of the late stage we had been unable to fill this specific desk. The supervisor additionally phoned them on the Monday, which was his time off, to tell them we had not but been capable of promote the tickets and to see if they’d any luck.

‘We additionally knowledgeable them that we’d be pleased to refund the 2 tickets of the couple whose father was unwell or put it in direction of drinks had the opposite 4 wished to attend the reserving.

‘Nevertheless, we had been knowledgeable that not one of the social gathering of pals could be attending the reserving.

‘The explanation we cost a pre-payment for these occasions is that each one the meals is purchased in particularly for the menus we provide, which permits us to buy precisely what we’re going to use within the night.

‘With it being New Yr’s Eve, this specific menu utilised a number of premium costly components which had been bought particularly for the occasion and ensures that no meals is wasted.

‘On this night we additionally had 16 members of employees to make sure we supplied the perfect service we presumably may. Once more the price of the ticket worth to cowl the massive employees prices for the night.

‘As a small impartial restaurant within the present monetary local weather, it is important we take steps like these to take pre-payments to guard our enterprise.

‘We’ve got a excessive variety of employees to make sure we offer the perfect expertise potential. Nevertheless because of this margins are very tight as at all times in eating places.’