Grimes Announces Pregnancy With Instagram Photo

Grimes spent a few years creating her upcoming album Miss Anthropocene . Seems recently she's additionally been creating life – not the bogus intelligence that has lengthy fascinated her, however a real-deal old style human child.

Sure, Grimes is pregnant. She confirmed as a lot with an Instagram put up right this moment. The NSFW picture depicts her topless, revealing her pregnant stomach. She posted the identical picture and the same picture to Twitter. In an Instagram remark, she confirmed she is anticipating:

I considered censoring them for a scorching minute haha ​​(this may occasionally get taken down anyway) however the picture is a lot much less feral with out the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a really feral & war-like state of being. May as nicely be what it’s. Plus most of my mates advised me to not put up them so then I used to be bothered with reverse psychology. Interrogated my disgrace on it and determined it was sum bizarre internalized self hatred to really feel uncomfortable abt my physique. Hope ur having a pleasant day!

So there you’ve gotten it. Claire Boucher is having a child. Congrats!